Hockey Sweden lost 15-51 shots, but surprisingly wins under-18 World Cup gold

Sweden knocked out the United States 6-4 in the final.

Swedish held a surprise at the World Championships for boys under 18 in Germany, which ended on Sunday. Sweden defeated the United States 6-4 in the final in Landshut and advanced to the championship.

Sweden’s highs hit the second round when it struck two overpowered goals just over three minutes away and took the 4-2 lead. Through the tournament, Sweden, which had rotted wildly, overcame the goals Liam Öhgren and Noah Östlundwho scored two goals in the match.

Sweden’s final hero, who dropped 2–1 in Finland in the semi-finals, was the goalkeeper who made the defenses. Hugo Hävelid. He blocked a total of 47 shots when confronted Kenneth Augustine III reached with nine fights.

Striker Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored 1 + 3 points from Sweden, he scored his goal in the last minute to empty the United States. Lekkerimäki won the tournament points exchange.

United States went to the World Cup finals as a pre-favorite. It had won five previous matches with a goal difference of 43-11. Even after the final, the United States dominated the final with a crushing 51-15 shot.

Sweden was blown away by its gold opportunity after being squeezed into the finals in the final round. Sweden were sentenced in six installments to a six-minute freeze, but the United States scored just one goal during its superiority.

In last year’s World Cup, the U.S. sky broke in the semi-finals against Sweden.

Finland took bronze in this year’s tournament.