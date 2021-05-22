Hockey Surprises continued on the World Cup ice – Denmark beat Sweden for the first time

Nicklas Jensen was the Danish character with three goals.

Surprises will also continue on the second day of the World Hockey Championships.

On Friday, host country Latvia left Canada without a goal (2-0), and on Saturday it was Denmark’s turn to hold a surprise when it beat Sweden 4–3. Never before had Denmark been able to do the same.

He became a Danish figure Nicklas Jensen, who scored three goals past the Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Fasthin.

After a goal-free opening round, Sweden took the lead to 0-0 Carl Klingbergin after a hit in time 22.06. Jensen equalized in 30.40.

Klingberg baited Henrik Tommernesin 2-1 lead five minutes later, but Jensen equalized in 37.33. At the end of the second batch Emil Kristensen took the Jews from the Jensen feed to the 3–2 lead.

In the third set, Sweden started a strong chase, but then hit Jensen again: 4–2 against Denmark.

Klingberg narrowed to 4–3 in 50.56, but Sweden did not get any closer.

On Sunday, Sweden will face Belarus and Denmark will meet Switzerland.

In Saturday’s first match in Group B, Germany beat Norway 5-1.

Finland will face the United States in its opening match on Saturday at 4.15 pm.