Mikko Koivu was winning World Cup gold in 2011.

Hockey NHL team Columbus Blue Jackets striker Mikko Koivu to end his player career, NHL.com says. The end of his career was announced by Columbus Sports Director Jarmo Kekäläinen.

Koivu, 37, was the captain of the Finnish hockey national team when the Lions took the World Cup gold in 2011.

In his NHL career, Koivu scored power points 206 + 505 = 711. Birch played almost his entire NHL career in the Minnesota Wild. He moved to Columbus this season.

