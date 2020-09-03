Hockey Supporters who threatened the boycott are pleased when the Jokers did not leave for Minsk: “I hope this also matters to the people there”

The board of Eteläpääty ry will be seen in the auditorium as usual when the Jokers play their first home match.

Jokers Vice Chairman of the Board of the Supporters’ Association Eteläpääty ry Roope Räty welcomes the Joker’s decision not to leave for the opening match of the KHL season in Minsk.

“This was what we hoped and wanted with this statement,” Räty said Thursday night.

“Our initial statement at the end of August was that if the Jokers decide not to go there [Minskiin], we give it our support. That is what we wanted. ”

The South End opposed going to Belarus Published on August 26 in the bulletin. Wednesday (September 2) the board of the supporters’ association announced that it would boycott the Joker’s home games if the match against Dinamo Minsk were played.

“Of course we are really relieved and relieved that we didn’t go here,” Räty said.

Hockey is the dictatorial president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko favorite sport and Dinamo Minsk his instrument for making politics. On Thursday, Lukashenko was unable to use the Jokers as his pawn.

“Now that you have read the comments on what has become of Belarus, I hope this also matters to the people there. After all, they are in the worst position here, ”Räty knows.

“Let’s hope this is even a small positive glimmer of light in their direction.”

As the Jokerit did not travel to Minsk on Thursday, the board members of Eteläpääty ry will normally return to encourage their team when the first home game is played at Hartwall Arena.

“We go quite normally. After all, we are very pleased with this situation and we are really proud of the Jokers, the Jokers, the management and the whole company, that such a decision came and KHL apparently agreed to this and gave in to the Jokers’ demands, ”Räty said.

He promised the South Enders would continue to stand behind the club.

“Some media had headed that the jokers had abandoned the club, but that was by no means the case,” Räty said, referring to the boycott threat.

The Jokers are expected to play the first home game of the KHL season on Wednesday, September 9 against Neftehimik Nizhnekamsky. Ticket sales for the match had not yet begun on Thursday night.