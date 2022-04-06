Hockey Support for Ukraine from the World Hockey Championship tickets sold in April

Five euros will be donated to the Ukrainian Hockey Federation for each ticket.

For everyone From the entrance ticket to the World Hockey Championships purchased in April, five euros will be donated to the Ukrainian Hockey Association. Of the day tickets already included in the match for the Russian Olympic Committee team, ten euros each have been directed to Ukraine through the Ukrainian Hockey Federation.

According to the organizers, this amounted to more than 80,000 euros.

“Every euro comes in great demand in Ukraine right now. For our part, we want to support the Ukrainian hockey family, and in this way we also offer the opportunity for hockey fans to take part, ”the Secretary General of the World Championships Heikki Hietanen said Wednesday.

Russian the attack on Ukraine has affected the World Cup anyway. The A-block games were transferred to the Helsinki Ice Rink from the Helsinki Arena, which is owned by Russians on international sanctions lists.

“It is never the easiest possible situation for the venue of a major event to change a couple of months before the h-moment. However, everything has gone well with the Helsinki Ice Rink and we are able to offer the public a great setting for a sports experience, ”said Hietanen.

Russia and Belarus were excluded from the Games, and were replaced by France and Austria.

“We warmly welcome the French and Austrian teams! Cooperation with the French and Austrian hockey associations is ongoing, and media representatives and guests from France and Austria will also arrive, ”Hietanen said.

Current according to the information, the World Cup will be held in full audiences. The race bubble is not known, but caution should be exercised with regard to coronavirus through testing, distances, masks, and hand hygiene.

“Throughout the Games, we follow the guidelines of the health authorities. Our primary goal is to get the race through safely. Now it looks like this will work with full stands with normal caution, ”Hietanen said.