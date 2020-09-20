Upgrade
Hockey Superstitious NHL star cheated one superstitious opponent before Stanley Cup final

September 20, 2020
Tyler Seguin and Mikhail Sergatchev were the last to leave the ice after the initial warm-up.

Many hockey players are known to be quite superstitious, and this was the last sample before the first NHL final.

There was such a “problem” in the encounter between Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning that both Dallas Tyler Seguin that Tampa Mikhail Sergachev wanted to be the last to leave the ice after the preheating.

Seguin seemed to bend over and left the team’s player tunnel. After Sergachev had left towards Tampa’s locker room, Seguin came back and went to pull the last skate drawings on the ice.

Dallas won the match 4-1. Seguin, who made 2 + 6 in the playoffs, didn’t get points, but with the victory, superstition hardly weakened.

MTV News was the first to report on the “showdown” between Seguin and Sergachev.

