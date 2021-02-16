Hockey Superman Heljanko and elderly man Kuusela behind Tappara Kiri

The lock scratched a meager victory over the Jukuri in the basement of the League.

The two of you goal management in the middle of the game did not save Pelicans in the hockey league as Tappara’s host. The people of Lahti lost 3–4 goals. For the Tampere team, the full three-point pot was eighth and victory tenth in the team’s last 11 games.

Tappara’s goal is the Finnish League’s Superman Christian Heljanko, 23, stopped 19 reels. Heljanko has played in 203 consecutive league matches, which other active players do not have a longer uninterrupted series.

“If that’s the case, you have to thank the physical side of the team that has kept the man fit. Today it is not possible to say that we would have defended well, but fortunately we did not let the difference rip two goals bigger, ”commented Heljanko, a breeder from Porvoo.

Tapparan Kirin started with 33 minutes in the match Kristian Kuusela, 37. The old man had little fan of regular season number 258 in his league career, even though the goal was his first of the season in regular time. Spruce (1 + 2) and its centers Patrik Virta (2 + 1) spent three power points in the evening.

Kuusela is in fifth place on the 3 + 27 points exchange with its power points. With his previous two goals of the season, Kuusela knocked out HIFK and KalPa in November on consecutive days in overtime. While playing the full league season, Kuusela has last missed less than ten goals in the Finnish Championship League 16 years ago.

Rauman Lukko is the league’s superior top team and Mikkeli’s Jukurit deep below the summer holiday line in the league table, but a big difference in the league table might not have been believed on Tuesday. The final numbers 3–2 even flatter the home team Lock. Something about the events in the trough is also told by the goalkeepers ’fights: Lock Lassi Lehtinen 29 fights and Jukurien Sami Rajaniemi 16.

“The coolers messed up our game in the opening round, and when the switching rhythm got mixed up, some of the players stayed cold in the barn. In addition, our superiority was weak, even though the solution goal was created by superiority, ”the person in charge of Luko’s coaching Erik Hämäläinen closely.

Home team in defense, it lacked two top defenders in its ranks, the quarantined in the wake of the Swedish national team tournament; Vili Saarijärvi and Lukas Klok. The head coach was also absent Pekka Virtawho is in the grip of a corona at home. Due to the disease, the power was even in Turku University Central Hospital.

Lock’s painters were responsible Anrei Hakulinen, a Canadian defender who hit in the league for the first time Thomas Gregoire and Robin Press. In the 3-1 win, Lukko played five men against three after Jukurit lost another player to the ice rink due to a substitution error.

The Jukuri goal scorers in Rauma were Ville Kauppinen and Henri Nikkanen.

“We stayed well on the game plan and also created seats properly. However, scoring is decisive, and this time we also suffered a small substitution error, ”Jukuri’s coach Marko Kauppinen said after the match.