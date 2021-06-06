Hockey Such is the team that won the World Championship of Lions silver: HS introduces the team player to the player

The best lion scorer in the Latvian World Cup was Anton Lundell with seven power points.

Goalkeepers

Janne Juvonen

no matches, third guard

The goalkeeper sections of World Cup tournaments often have a division between two playing opponents, and in this puzzle, Juvonen was left without matches. Study trip.

Harri Säteri

3 matches, defense percentage 95.52

He was a bit overshadowed by Olkinuora, although he certainly played the matches on offer. The control percentage was even higher than at Olkinuora.

Jussi Olkinuora

7 matches, defeat rate 95.27

Olkinuora was a goalkeeper two years ago but rose to number one in Riga. Saved his defenses to the Lions in the semifinals by playing a glorious match. The same was repeated in the semifinals against Germany. Covers well and repel gestures.

Defenders

Tony Sund

10 matches, 2 + 2 points

A defender who looks his best. Rises well from Pak’s place and brings the puck but sometimes loses his own place and game. Scored two handsome goals against Italy, but the game went up and down a bit too much. There are far ingredients.

Oliwer Kaski

10 matches, 0 + 3 points

The team’s best shot, but got its name only in the input statistics. Skillful, but movement limits breakthrough beyond KHL. Reliable and confident, but should have offered a touch of more, especially just the shots.

Ville Pokka

10 matches, 0 + 2 points

Played for the most part in Atte Ohtamaa as a pair. There was a clear division of labor in the role: both played through defense. A good general defender but didn’t just get up to dazzle.

Petteri Lindbohm

9 matches, 1 + 1 points

Played Nousiainen as the tournament progressed. Lindbohm made sure as Nousiainen fumbled with the puck. Played flawlessly, but the pulsating moments were short. The game remained steady from night to night.

Atte Ohtamaa

10 matches, 1 + 1 points

Lions downstairs veteran and workhorse. Played a good tournament, as one might expect, and offered his early shots and scored an important goal. A multi-year endurance kit for the national team.

Mikael Seppälä

4 matches, 0 + 0 points

Played at the beginning of the tournament, but as the pairs of defenders began to stabilize, fell out of the lineup. Did not get a clear role.

Axel Rindell

no matches

The strengths would have been in the superiority game, but didn’t get a screen seat – this time. A two-week study trip.

Miika Koivisto

9 matches, 0 + 2 points

One of Jukka Jalonen’s reliable general defenders. Play gestures, skate well and good with five against five. Belonged to a team that won World Cup gold two years ago. Got underpowered liability.

Kim Nousiainen

8 matches, 1 + 1 points

KalPa’s defender was known to few who followed the puck. Compact but skates great. There were the first two games on the sidelines but then stuck with a firm grip on the lineup. A very positive player, downright a breakthrough.

Olli Määttä

10 matches, 0 + 2 points

Years of NHL routine were evident in the excerpts. Stayed calm, went to the corners on time and won most of the duel. A defensive defender who needed a little more power from himself. The number one set of lions that took responsibility in the toughest moments.

Attackers

Anton Lundell

10 matches, 4 + 3 points

He was the best player of the Young Lions at the World Cup in the winter and renewed his trick in the first World Cup of adults. Scored goals, built places for others and hit big. The best lion scorer but a little surprisingly also the best in the plus-minus stats before the final.

Hannes Björninen

9 matches, 2 + 0 points

Led a quadruple chain that was promoted to a starting field during the tournament. The chain was the best at the beginning and at a fairly high level at the end. There was enough torque and strength, and the prize was a winning goal against Germany in the semi-finals. Successful debut tournament.

Peter Tiivola

2 matches, 0 + 1 points

Went to a couple of matches to get his World Cup baptism, but it was hard to break into a successful team. Searched and gained experience from this level.

Valtteri Puustinen

2 matches, 0 + 0 points

Played in only two matches but was left a bit homeless. There was no suitable role to be found in such a short time, but all the experience went to the bank of the future.

Teemu Turunen

9 matches, 0 + 0 points

High workload and lots of skating, but on the ice Sketched skate traces did not correlate in points. Tried so much that he would have earned a few bounces. A couple of times it was close.

Arttu Ruotsalainen

10 matches, 4 + 1 points

He was one of those players who could be expected to score in Riga. The award came while waiting a short time. Two handsome game situation goals in the first Canada match. I might even expect too much from myself. One way or another, a good tournament.

Mikael Ruohomaa

9 matches, 1 + 2 points

Skillful and handy with the puck but too often held the puck for too long. Pimping didn’t want to promote chain play. A little should make your game more straightforward, which would also improve the result.

Marko Anttila

10 matches, 0 + 3 points

He did a tremendous amount of work, as he is used to seeing. Lots of underpower, but also played on the edge of a chain raised to number one. The trio nazed from the start, and the chain was the first to settle into its final shape.

Jere Karjalainen

3 matches, 0 + 0 points

Started the tournament in the Swedish chain, but the job didn’t start slipping. Slipped out of the lineup and didn’t really get a chance to take his place back.

Niko Ojamäki

8 matches, 0 + 2 points

He played on the edge of the Lundell chain and worked hard, though the numbers didn’t always show up in the stats. An important link on the edge of the so-called power chain.

Petri Kontiola

10 matches, 0 + 3 points

Played at the World Cup at the level he was still able to at the age of 36. Handled very well in the middle lane. The biggest solutions remained for the younger ones, but they still know how to run a game of superiority better than many other Finnish hockey players. It was worth going along.

Jere Innala

10 matches, 2 + 3 points

Remarkably fast and nimble even at the World Cup level. Thanks to his speed, he managed the situation and decided to finish the semi-final victory from the Czech Republic. Great entry to this level in the “Rogue” Kontiola chain.

Iiro Pakarinen

10 matches, 4 + 1 points

A hockey player who has played twice in his career in the World Cup and both times in the final, but every seven years. Absolutely positive presentation, a good choice from coaching and a cheeky goal-goer. Great tournament.

Saku Mäenalanen

9 matches, 1 + 3 points

A strong skater who was the third link in the Björninen chain. With his skating, he was able to turn the focus of the game from the bottom up. Got a good score in the workers department debate.