As a professional player, Indian men’s hockey team striker Mandeep Singh has faced many difficult situations during his career, but he said that the time spent recovering from the corona virus was the most ‘stressful’ for him. Used to be. Mandeep Singh is one of the six men’s hockey players, including captain Manpreet Singh, who was found positive in the Kovid-19 test last month after arriving here for the national camp.

Mandeep was the first player to be hospitalized here. All six players have resumed their individual practice sessions after recovering from Kovid-19. In a media release issued from Hockey India, Mandeep said, “We have read and heard about the lethality of this pandemic, so I think the first few days after being hit by the corona virus were stressful and worrying.” “

IPL 2020: Difficult challenge for Royals to overcome CSK without Stokes-Smith

He said, “As a professional hockey player I have faced some of the toughest match situations, but I had never felt such tension.” This player who scored the most goals in the 2019 season for India Said, “I have never been in an ambulance before, never been seriously injured. It was a new experience for me. After recovering from illness, Hockey India brought us home to rest.” Was given the option of returning, but we wanted to stay here and meet the rest of the team again. “

The 25-year-old player is very satisfied with the help and support from the team management during the Kovid-19 clash. Mandeep said, “We have a very good trainer as Robin Arkell and he knows how hard we have to work. We are currently working only 50-60 percent of the regular work load and are attending just one session daily. “

IPL 2020: Will the injured Ashwin be ready for the next match, know what the captain of Delhi Capitals said

“Head coach Graham Reid is also constantly monitoring how we feel during the season,” he said. It is nice to be reunited with the rest of the group. I am relieved to be fully recovered. ”On the FIH Hockey Pro League resuming Tuesday, Mandeep said that he was feeling well after the resumption of sports activities around the world.