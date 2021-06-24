Hockey Star singer Céline Dion spoke in the NHL semi-finals – video editing on video board led to fraudulent allegations

The Vegas Golden Knights were not in contact with the singer’s backing forces until he modified the singer’s club’s outfit.

Hockey League Playing in the NHL semi-finals, the Vegas Golden Knights are trying to use every means possible to destabilize the Montreal Canadiens and its supporters.

Golden Knights presented an edited image of a Canadian-French singer on a video board in his home hall during the fifth semi-final match Céline Dionista in the club’s uniform.

“Céline Dion, a traitor, posing in the Vegas Golden Knights outfit,” the Montreal Gazzette newspaper headline his Wednesday tweet.

Proponents of the Canadiens also called the singer a traitor on social media.

The Montreal Gazzette said Thursday On Twitter and on its websitethat the Vegas Golden Knights had never been in contact with the 53-year-old singer’s backing forces before the photo release. According to the magazine, the matter has been confirmed to the television network Noovo.

Supplier Camille Lopez said On his Twitter account on Wednesday, that image seen on the video board has been edited by Dion Taking Chances album released in 2007.

In addition to image editing, Céline Dion has actually been seen wearing a Las Vegas club jersey.

Newspaper Las Vegas Review-Journal said in May 2018, how a singer touring in the city performed for the club’s Canadian-French goalkeeper Marc-André Fleuryn in a jersey.

The image editing of the Vegas Golden Knights did not upset the Montreal Canadiens, but the club sought a 4-1 away win from the casino town and moved to the 3rd to 2nd lead in the semi-finals.

Dion has not commented on Twitter about the uproar raised by the Vegas Golden Knights. She is previously has shown his support for the Canadiens on social media.