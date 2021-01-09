Hockey Star goalkeeper Corey Crawford announced he would quit just days before the start of the NHL season

Corey Crawford was winning the Stanley Cup twice at the Chicago Blackhawks.

New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Corey Crawford announced on Saturday that he would end his player career. The announcement came just a day after he announced he was withdrawing from the club’s rehearsals for personal reasons, according to Reuters.

Crawford’s decision came out just days before the start of the NHL season. The NHL season begins on January 13th.

Crawford has suffered from problems caused by a concussion. In the last two seasons, he has been out of matches several times.

“I’ve been fortunate that I have had a long pro career in hockey,” 36-year-old Crawford said bulletin.

“I wanted to continue my career, but believe me, I gave everything to hockey, and now it’s time to quit.”

Crawford had missed three rehearsals at training camp even before he announced his withdrawal.

Crawford signed a two-year deal with the Devils last October. The value of the contract was $ 7.8 million (€ 6.4 million).

Crawford played 13 seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks and was winning the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.