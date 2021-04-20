Hockey Star defender Robin Press mastered Luko’s winning goal – TPS equalized wins against Pelicans

Lukko, who won the regular season, took his second attachment to the semifinals.

Hockey Rauman Lukon, chosen as the best player in the league regular season Robin Press scored a second semi-final win for Luko from Ilves in Tampere.

In the second round, the Swedish defender mastered through the Ilves five and fired an accurate wrist shot in the match 28 times Eetu Mäkiniemi behind your back.

The 2-0 hit in the press eventually made it the winning goal of the match. The lock knocked Ilves 4-1 and now leads the semi-finals 2-0.

“We came into the game well and generally played just that well in that 60-minute. We are pleased with the result, ”Captain Luko Heikki Liedes said in an interview with C More.

The opening goal of the hosts was born of superiority Eetu Koivistoisen stage. The last two hits were marked To Anrei Hakulinen.

Lock goalkeeper Lassi Lehtinen rejected 15 times. He had to surrender once when Joona Ikonen moved the disc to the empty rear post Kalle Maalahti serving.

“Overall, we played a better game today than yesterday. We weren’t at our best yesterday, ”Liedes said, referring to a 5-3 win on Monday.

Regular season the third Turku Palloseura leveled the semi-finals to 1–1, defeating Lahti Pelicans 2–0 in their home pitch.

The winning goal was answered Mikael Wipe, which hit 1-0 after a handsome pattern Aleksi Anttalainen and Lauri Pajuniemen preliminary work.

Pajuniemi scored the final scores for an empty Pelicans goal.

“There was a really tight twist, this kind of playoff puck. This is a really great time, ”Anttalainen said in an interview with C More.

“We left through our own game, our hockey is leaving the defensive end. We were better today than our opponent. Yesterday we got a little water on my face, ”Anttalainen continued, referring to the 3–5 loss on Monday.

Both Pelicans and TPS missed the penalty shot in the second set.

First Iikka Kangasniemi shot Andrei Karejevin guarded TPS paint frame, and moments later Patrik Bartošák rejected Juuso Pärssinen corporate.

Karejeville, who played the zero game, recorded 15 fights on Tuesday. Bartošák rejected 20 times.

Tuesday the other two semi-final matches HIFK – Kärpät and Tappara – KalPa started at 6.30 pm.