Hockey Star center Juuso Pärssinen became TPS’s solver after a long concussion: “It felt surprisingly good today”

TPS’s number one chain overshadowed IFK’s corresponding trio.

Turku

Turku The first center of the ball club Juuso Pärssinen came back handsomely after a severe concussion, and was immediately knocking down HIFK in the 2-0 hockey league semi-final opener.

TPS head coach Jussi Ahokas placed Pärssinen in his familiar place in the middle of the number one chain. Very successful as a substitute Aarne Intonen moved to the center of the triple chain.

Pärssinen had time to skate two rehearsals with the team and a few times otherwise just before meeting Sunday, and the result came right away. Pärssinen brazenly hit TPS’s second goal.

“Winning was important to us, and was one of the most solid [ehjimmistä] 60-minute, what has been this season, but that’s how it should be, ”Pärssinen told HS after the game.

“We got such a start to the game and series when we wanted to, but everything is open. It’s being played on Tuesday, and the thoughts have already been moved there. ”

Persian penetrated the IFK goal in the eighth minute of the second inning. After a little confusion, space came, and Pärssinen thanked. The remaining numbers 2–0 were recorded on the board.

TPS faced JYP on March 9, and Pärssinen was hit hard by JYP defender Jan Ščotckan with. The collision became a concussion that kept the star striker out of the troughs until now.

“After that, I thought at first that the season was over. The startle was over, and now we’re in the ring. Great spring ahead. ”

Sometimes hard shakes can leave the player subconscious and bring extra care to the game.

Did Pärssinen leave ghosts in the subconscious?

“It’s certainly unique, but at least I didn’t have anything left of it.”

“It felt surprisingly good today. Did not feel more than normal or in the lungs. That’s good. ”

TPS: n number one chain Mikael Wipe–Pornish–Markus Nurmi left behind IFK’s corresponding trio, even as a winger Jere Innala tried his best.

Innala made it everywhere, won the duel and was able to create goals. He wasn’t the finisher either.

“An excellent team as was known and defended really closely. Good to attack and strong as expected, ”Innala described TPS after the first semi-final.

The number one chain Iiro Pakariselle became the perfect settlement in the first installment and captain Teemu Tallberg got almost a similar situation in the third – no goals.

“We had seats, but we had to put the puck in the finish line. The first game is over, and now the series has opened. This is where this started, ”Innala continued.

“Always them [maalipaikkoja] could be more, but the defense is condensing in the spring games. Then, when you get the upper hand in special situations, you have to settle. Today it was not the best, but Tuesday will continue. ”

TPS took the lead, 1-0. You can advance to the semi-finals with four wins. At some point, HIFK will have to win in Turku anyway if it intends to continue in the spring.

“Winning is played all the time and everyone wants to win. These first games are really important, but it happened today, ”Innala said.

The series continues on Tuesday at the Helsinki Ice Rink.