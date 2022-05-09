Hockey St. Louis tied a series of matches against Minnesota

St. Louis’ Ville Husso, who had a great chance to put his team ahead, but his kick from the left went wide. Niko Mikkola missed points.

Hockey In the NHL, the St. Louis Blues took a 5- to 2 home win over Minnesota Wild and tied for a 2-2 match.

St. Louis’ victory was based on the power trio David Perron (2 + 1) Jordan Kyrou (2 + 0) and Ryan O’Reilly (1 + 2).

Kyrou started scoring at the start of the first set after hitting a loose puck from his own shot. Minnesota brought the game to levels at the end of the game.

In the second round, St. Louis hit twice. O’Reilly, who initiated both goals in the set, first fed Perron’s first hit, which ended in a mix of Minnesota defenses.

Less than a minute later, O’Reilly was hijacked by a puck thrown into the attacking head, which he served to Kyrou, who finished 3-1.

At the start of the third round, Minnesota’s Matt Boldy narrowed the game to a 3-2 position with the first NHL playoff goal of his career.

At the end of the second half, Perron hit the net with an empty net from his own half of the field, and O’Reilly finished the final scores with superiority, with only one minute left in the Game Clock.

St. Louis Niko Mikkolan the points account in this season’s playoffs is still unopened. In the second half of the match, Mikkola got a cold catch in the second half.

Seen in the previous three encounters between Minnesota and St. Louis with Blues paint Ville Husso followed the game this time from the bench. Jordan Binnington, who made his playoff playoff season, defeated St. Louis 28 times.

Tampa Bay Lightning beat 7-4 in the fourth playoff match for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay led the match 5-0 in the third round.

Toronto’s William Nylander narrowed the game by two goals to 5-2, but the away team eventually had to bow to Tampa’s handling.

With a win over Tampa Bay, the match series is exactly 2-2.