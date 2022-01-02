Hockey St. Louis celebrates NHL winter classic victory over Minnesota with fireworks, Montreal Canadiens suspend all operations due to corona infections

The Toronto Maple Leafs overthrew the Ottawa Senators with crushed paint.

Hockey In the NHL, Minnesota Wild bowed to the St. Louis Blues 4-6 in an outdoor match on Sunday. The match was played in Minneapolis by a baseball team at Minnesota Twins Stadium.

The first name in the match was a St. Louis striker Jordan Kyrou, which made the powers 2 + 2. St. Louis was seen in the trough of the Finns Niko Mikkola and Minnesota Kaapo Kähkönen. After 17 minutes, Mikkola missed a penalty.

St. Louis ’Niko Mikkola (77) slips past Minnesota’s Rem Pitlick (16).

Goalkeeper Kähkönen reached the pitch in the final round and blocked all four shots of St. Louis. Finnish goalkeeper in St. Louis Ville Husso had recovered from a lower body injury, but was not on the fight.

Toronto Maple Leafs overthrew the Ottawa Senators 6-0. Toronto’s scoring was a 1 + 2 defender TJ Brodie and a striker who scored three goals Alexander Kerfoot.

Auston Matthews (34) of Toronto Maple Leafs congratulates teammate Jack Campbell on his crushing victory.

Finnish defender of Ottawa Lassi Thomson got more than 15 minutes playing time. The newcomer has played 12 + 3 matches in the NHL this season.

Los Angeles Kings Finnish striker Rasmus Kupari and the Finnish defender of the Philadelphia Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen missed points when Kings won the match 6-3. Viktor Arvidsson (2 + 2) and Trevor Moore (1 + 3) muttered Kings as power men.

Montreal The Canadiens will suspend all operations until next week, Thursday, January 6th. This is due to numerous coronavirus infections.

As many as 16 of the team’s players were out of Saturday night’s match against the Florida Panthers because they were set on their corona protocol. This means that players had either contracted or been exposed to a coronavirus infection.

“As the number of positive test results increases day by day, we feel it is necessary to suspend operations. This break will give our players time to recover so we can continue through, ”Montreal Vice President of Hockey Jeff Gorton told the NHL website.

The team’s Finnish players from the match were on the sidelines Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen, but Sami Niku and Jesse Ylönen were in the trough.

At least four subsequent home games have been canceled for Montreal.