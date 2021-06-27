Hockey Spotting on the buttocks goes all the way to the neighboring booth – a strange NHL ritual is led by a Finnish star

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher hit each other with a bat before the match.

Montreal Canadiens has been an absolute sensation of the NHL season. The team that went into the playoffs as an underdog has already made its way to the final.

One of the successes of the spring has been the attacker Artturi Lehkonen, who has played in the Canadiens No. 1 circuit since the second round of the Winnipeg Jets series.

The game is over Brendan Gallagherin and Philip Danault’n alongside perfectly, and on Friday Lehkonen hit the Vegas Golden Knights net in the extra time.

Read more: Artturi Lehkonen’s paint confused Montreal – fireworks exploded, tear gas jets and a police car destroyed

Canadiens shared a video on Twitter that may explain the great playoff pitch of a 25-year-old Finn.

Lehkonen and Gallagher kicked each other back before the match – without sparing forces. Swedish defender Erik Gustafsson psyche from the grid in the background.

“Give back the same measure!” Gustafsson shouts.

NHL players ’Match Days are full of rituals, and in the playoffs, superstition only increases. By the end of the field, teams often perform the strangest performances possible.

Canadiens will face reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the finals, who defeated the New York Islanders 4–3 in the semi-finals. The first final match will be played on the night between Monday and Tuesday at 3 pm Finnish time.

In addition to Lehkonen, two other Finns also play in the Canadiens: the attackers Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia.