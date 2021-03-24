Hockey Sports director Jukka Rautakorpi explains why Tappara ordered players with corona infections to practice

According to Jukka Rautakorvi, Tappara’s sports director, the situation was misjudged and “priorities went wrong”.

Tampere Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorpi admits that he made a bad mistake in allowing the two players to ice practice even though they had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

The exercise was held on Monday, March 22, in Hakametsä 3 hall. Two U20-infected but asymptomatic players practiced in the hall, two of them at their own ends without a coach. Those infected should be isolated.