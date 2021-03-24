Thursday, March 25, 2021
Hockey Sports director Jukka Rautakorpi explains why Tappara ordered players with corona infections to practice

March 24, 2021
According to Jukka Rautakorvi, Tappara’s sports director, the situation was misjudged and “priorities went wrong”.

Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorpi followed the Tampere local match on November 13, 2020 at Hakametsä Ice Rink.­Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Tampere Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorpi admits that he made a bad mistake in allowing the two players to ice practice even though they had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

The exercise was held on Monday, March 22, in Hakametsä 3 hall. Two U20-infected but asymptomatic players practiced in the hall, two of them at their own ends without a coach. Those infected should be isolated.

