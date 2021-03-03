Hockey Sport hurts with HIFK victory to League playoffs – Hovinen and Vauhkonen home team heroes

The downside of the aces continues, JYP overtook Jukuri at the base.

Hockey The surprise of the league round was organized by Sport from Vaasa on Wednesday, when it defeated HIFK, which is second in the league table, on its home ice after the winning goal race 3–2.

The figures of the sport were more than average players. The home team excelled in a two-meter goalkeeper that blocked 36 shots Niko Hovinen and a 194-cent striker Olavi Vauhkonen, who scored Sport’s 1-0 goal in the opening round and the match in the winning goal.

In addition, Vauhkonen helped in the second installment with a mask he built for the guest paint Valtteri Viljanen 2-0 superiority hits.

The sport had four losses out of the five matches before the HIFK encounter, although the game was not hopeless even in losing matches. HIFK, meanwhile, went into his away game against Sport in a six-win tube.

The home win was very important for Sport, which rose to tenth place in the league table, as it struggles for the last place in the playoffs in the first round, mainly with the Aces from Pori.

HIFK’s difference to league leader Lukk is 11 points.

Aces fell below Sport in the league table after losing at home to a soaring HPK in overtime 3-4. In the tenth consecutive match, HPK, who reached the league points, scored the final goal Juuso Ikonen.

For Ace, the loss was the sixth in a row and the third overtime loss on home ice in a row.

HPK, which has been in the playoffs, won for the eighth time in its last ten games.

After a good start to the year, downhill TPS put a point to their three-match losing streak when it knocked down Jukurit 3-0 at home. Pizza family Vesa Ruben Rafkin baited two of TPS’s goals and a goalkeeper Andrei Karejev kept zero with 23 fights.

So far, JYP said goodbye to the jumbo place in the league table when it knocked down SaiPan 4–2 in its home hall. SaiPalle’s loss was the sixth in a row.

Tappara rose from a 1-2 loss in two finals to a 3-2 home win from KooKoo.