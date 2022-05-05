Hockey Southern Saimaa: Hockey legend Lalli Partinen is dead

Partinen, 80, died on Wednesday at the South Karelia Central Hospital.

Hockey legend Lalli Partinen is dead. The newspaper Etelä-Saimaa reported on Partinen’s death on Thursday on their website. Partinen was 80 years old at the time of his death.

The party died on Wednesday at the South Karelia Central Hospital. According to South Saimaa, a coronavirus infection was diagnosed on Monday, and the disease progressed rapidly.

During his long main career, Partinen represented SaiPa from Lappeenranta and IFK Helsinki. In his career, the hard-fought defender won two Finnish championships at IFK.

“Outside the field, Lalli was a really nice and calm young man. After all, Lallih had a tough personality in every way. When he dragged the figure skater’s movements on the ice and sometimes went to the ice rink at the end of the fight, even though the judge hadn’t even ordered him there. Pretty rogue, ”HIFK boss Frank Moberg recalls in his biography Frank (WSOY 2006).

Partinen moved to the IFK shirt for the period 1969–1970. He was acquired in the capital Carl Brewerin as a substitute.

“He was a great player and a really nice and calm man. I think we valued each other not only as players but also as individuals, ”Partinen’s defensive pair Juha Rantasila recalls in his biography Juha Rantasila – Defender (Work 2013).

Transfer after that came the stories of the “Red Second” and the “Three”.

“A couple of times the ear separated the judges’ speech when giving the coolers, that at least the red runner-up and the runner-up, who are still,” says Rantasila.

Partinen, who wore his lion shirt 120 times, represented Finland at five World Championships and one Olympics. He was promoted to Hockey Lion number 52 in 1987.

“Lalli was admired inside his own club and hated in the opponents’ camp,” SaiPa sums up Partinen’s merits on their website.

“The party was feared in the trough, as he managed to soften his opponent one after another with his fierce tackles, and because of the hardness of the game, he was especially appreciated right down to the national team.”

SaiPa has frozen Partinen’s game number 3.

Partinen collected as many as 858 cooling minutes in the regular season of the Finnish Championships and the Finnish Champions League.

“There were an average of one ice match per match. I guess most of it came from the subject. In the late years, there came a lot of 10-minutes when I told the judges my opinion. I didn’t need to be warmed up, I was warm anyway, ”Partinen recalled in a book published in 2004 Finnish Hockey Lions (Thought Books).

Partinen was born in August 1941 in Kannonkoski during Finland’s war against the Soviet Union.

Partinen’s father wrote a letter from the front in which he hoped for one thing from his spouse. According to the father, the son was to be named Lalli, because the peasant Lalli was once evicting the first foreign conqueror, Bishop Henrik.

The father fell in Syvär in the spring of 1942 and only had time to see his son Lalli at baptism.

Partinen lived as a child in a hot room in Lappeenranta, and life was not always wide. He recalls Michael Sundstenin in the book Love for ice – Disc sizes tell the early days of his career in the ranks of SaiPan.

“I put on the equipment at home for the first years of the championship, then put on my coat, and rode my bike for six kilometers to Kisapuisto,” says Partinen.

“I played the game, it was home sweaty, so we had nothing but a sink in the bathroom at home. There was no shower. There is no hot water. ”

The party is remembered as a hard player. He gained the hardness with a fierce exercise: “Five to ten meters was taken at speed and jumped towards the brick wall.”

His playing career After that, Partinen served as the managing director of the Finnish Hockey Association in 1986–88.

“The work was interesting and hard. Not only did those backsteps and jerks in the back rooms of sports life really fit my world of thought. In those circles, I met a lot of people from whom I wouldn’t have bought a used car, and I still wouldn’t buy, ”Partinen recalled. Finnish Hockey Lions in the book.

Jarmo Wasama (left) and Lalli Partinen at the World Hockey Championships in Tampere in 1965.

In the Finland-USA match of the 1968 Winter Olympics, the number 5 player was Lalli Partinen.

HIFK ‘s Lalli Partinen had a case for the referee in a match in November 1975.

Lalli Partanen and Arvi Lind in a charity match in Lappeenranta in December 2000.

In January 2007, Juhani Tamminen’s book publishing conference featured a number of hockey legends from the 60s and 70s: Jorma Valtonen (left), Juha Rantasila, Juhani Tamminen, Lalli Partinen and Veli-Pekka Ketola.