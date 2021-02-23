Hockey Smart tooth guards are becoming more common in rugby, but the doctor in charge of the Hockey Association is not sure about their benefits for hockey players: “Collision mechanics are different”

Niklas Lindblad, the doctor in charge of Finnish hockey national teams, is not sure that the collision data collected by intelligent dentists in hockey would be helpful for concussions.

Microchips containing mouthguards are spreading more and more widely in British rugby. Reuters news agency England rugby league team Salford Red Devils announced on Monday that it would introduce the system as the first Super League team.

The system sends players real-time information about individually made mouthguards to the team’s coaching team and doctors. In addition to the number of collisions, the data also shows their strength.

In Rugby union, the system is already used by three Premier League teams. In addition to using the team, the data is intended to promote research related to concussions.

Concussions have been on the surface in rugby recently. Late last year, nine former players challenged the World Rugby Federation and the Rugby Union of England and Wales to the District. Players blame the unions for not being able to adequately protect players from concussions.

Concussions have also been a concern in Finland’s favorite hockey sport, although issues related to the coronavirus have recently become the main focus.

Doctor in charge of the national teams of the Hockey Association and a doctor of the TPS league team Niklas Lindblad is aware of data collection systems in mouthguards and also in helmets. Lindblad isn’t sure how useful such g-force sensors would be in hockey.

“In hockey, head injuries have a special feature of rotational motion, meaning the collision mechanics are a little different than in many other sports,” he says.

“From a doctor’s perspective, the issue is challenging because vibrations coming with the same intensity cause so different clinical symptoms. This is where we come to the challenging question of what this measurement data will serve in a player’s recovery, ”Lindblad ponders.

Rugby mouthguards are mainly used to act as a kind of shock absorber against concussions. In hockey, protecting the teeth themselves is also an essential part, but the tooth guards are quite similar.

“The little problem is that we have players who don’t use mouthguards. In fact, I have been advocating that the cog would start to get used to the protection already häkkipääiässä, “says Lindblad.