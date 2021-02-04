Hockey Slyly tackled HIFK’s Yohann Auvitu months of games on the sidelines, even the whole season in jeopardy

Skillful Auvitu had time to play in IFK in only five matches.

Men HIFK playing in the hockey league Yohann Auvitu is on the side of the games for 3-4 months due to injury, the Helsinki club said on Thursday on their website.

French defender Auvitu was injured in a league match on Friday when the away team Aleksi Anttalainen struck him violently. Anttalainen received six matches from the League’s discipline for a tackle on the end of the ban.

HIFK said the tackle led to Auvitu’s serious injury.

“He’s a really big loss and it’s unfortunate when he just started to get up to speed,” HIFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen told HS when the team was on his way to Kuopio. IFK will meet KalPan on Friday.

“That’s a realistic estimate and it’s annoying that the season was almost here. You can’t say for sure when the playoffs have not yet arrived. ”

Auvitu returned to HIFK in January and is one of the name purchases of Helsinki residents this season. He played at HIFK 2014–2016. Auvitu then headed to North America and got 58 NHL battles in the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. Before returning to the League, Auvitu also played in KHL and Swedish SHL.

Before his injury, he played in HIFK in five matches this season and scored 1 + 1 power points.

“He was hired as a leading player for us, and it’s such an acute thing that I don’t know if we’re looking for a replacement player,” Pikkarainen said.

Auvitu signed a two-year contract with IFK and this season was to be just a run-in and preparation for the next season. Now the return seems to be left for five matches.

IFK: n the program for the coming days is tight when the team meets KalPan in Kuopio on Friday and travels by bus to Helsinki after the game. The team will arrive at four in the morning and in the afternoon of the same day will meet HPK in the home hall at 5 p.m.

Over the next 16 days, IFK will play nine matches, with each player’s injury dramatically thinning the lineup.