Hockey Slovakia’s finish coughed at the World Cup trough: Britain collapsed with difficulty

Slovakia took their second win, but games against tough countries are still ahead.

In Slovakia there is enough work to be done in finishing efficiency if the team likes the World Hockey Championships in Riga, Latvia beyond the starting series.

Slovakia scored 43 times in the match against Britain, but the victory came only in the score 2-1.

The opening goal of the match was scored Marek Hrivík in the first round, when the match had been played for only 25 seconds, but after that goals could be expected for more than a lot. Britain rose alongside Kirk Liamin by hitting the second installment, however Róbert Lantošin a goal a moment later was enough for Slovakia to win.

Slovakia has won the first two matches at the World Cup, but opponents have been blocks from the weakest trio. In the opening game, Slovakia overthrew Belarus.

Switzerland, Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic are still facing, so Slovakia has a hard time getting ahead of the block.

The Games the first hat trick was seen in a match between Norway and Italy. Norwegian Mathias Trettenes shot three of the Norwegian goals in a 4-1 win.

