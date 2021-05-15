Hockey Slovakia chooses two TPS juniors and two recent Finnish champions for the Men’s World Hockey Championships

The historically young World Championship team in Slovakia has a total of six players hockey in Finland.

Slovak The Hockey Association announced its team for the men’s World Championships starting next week on Saturday. The team includes a total of six hockey players who played in Finland at the club level during the season.

Former NHL striker as manager of the Slovakian team Miroslav Shatan selected two players from the Turku Palloseura for the team. However, neither of them was part of TPS’s SM silver team.

The selections were made against two players of the TPS youth league team, the 18-year-old defender Samuel Kňažkoon and to a striker who has only recently turned 17 years old To Juraj Slafkovsky.

Born in 2004, Slafkovsky is considered a top promise and a possible first-round NHL reservation at the summer 2022 reservation. He played for TPS in his second season, while Kňažko has been in Turku for a year longer.

Union says the team is the youngest in its World Championship history with an average age of less than 25 years. The average is lowered by the TPS duo, among others, which can be considered real surprise names for the men’s World Cup.

Canadian Craig Ramsayn The coached coach also has four more experienced players from Finland.

From Luko, who won the Finnish championship, winger was chosen for the competition team Kristián Pospíšil and Pavol Skalický, Trim the central forward Michal Krištof and SaiPasta defender Mário Grman. Of the four, only Pospíšil has no previous experience of the men’s World Cup.