Hockey Škoda announced its withdrawal from sponsoring the World Hockey Championships if the Games are held in Belarus

Pressure next spring to move the World Hockey Tournament out of Belarus is growing.

On Saturday, car manufacturer Škoda, a long-standing partner of the Games, announced its intention to withdraw from the role of sponsor of the World Championships if the Games are held in Belarus.

“We have been a proud partner of the World Hockey Championships for 28 years. But we also respect and promote human rights, ”Škoda justified on Twitter.

World Cup has been widely demanded from Belarus because of its repression of its own citizens and human rights violations, which intensified further after last autumn’s presidential election.

The International Hockey Federation IIHF awarded the 2021 World Championships to Belarus and Latvia four years ago, but recently almost no one has wanted the Games to culminate in the World Cup final in Minsk.

Latvia has recently announced that it will not hold any competitions with Belarus.

Early week Images from Belarus spread to the world that outraged sportsmen and non-sportsmen.

Chairman of the IIHF René Fasel met in Minsk with the authoritarian leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as the theme for next spring’s World Cup, and and the duo hugged each other.