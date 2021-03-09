Hockey Siiri Yrjölä, 16, played the match of his life in the Women’s League semi-finals when HIFK surprised KalPan

HIFK surprised KalPan in Kuopio and grabbed the home advantage in the Women’s League semi-finals. Siiri Yrjölä scored as many as four goals.

HIFK did not cancel an inch when visiting the pre-favorite KalPa home cave in the Women’s League semi-finals. The Helsinki team applied for a spectacular 7–3 victory at the age of 16 Siiri Yrjölän under.

The match exceptionally started as early as 1 p.m.

Yrjölä scored as many as four of HIFK’s goals. He took the back of the team after KalPa had dominated the field events for the first 13 minutes.

Yrjölä arranged the goals for the people of Helsinki with both forces. Johanna Kemppainen and Miressa Mäkelä shifted the defensive shots of the defender in front of the goal.

In the second installment, Yrjölä was already completely unstoppable when transporting the puck from his own defensive area to the end of KalPa. The rebound bouncing off the knuckle shot cleaned the finish this time Ida Pasanen. The hit was Pasanelle’s second of the evening.

Miressa Mäkelä also hit him again in the final round – Siiri Yrjölä as the pitcher.

HIFK’s finish line was finished Michaela Pejzlova and Krista Parkkonen.

KalPan three goals were scored Liisa Kastikainen, Tanja Niskanen and Elisa Holopainen. The people of Kuopio were left in the barrel time and time again, as HIFK managed to set off the hard-won goals in the next change.

Rejected with a great season with KalPan Tiina Ranne seemed uncertain between the poles. HIFK scored four goals by shooting the puck into his gear and hitting back the bounced rebound into the net.

The KalPa goalkeeper was challenged by HIFK’s Parkkonen, who bravely blocked two consecutive shots with the superiority of the Kuopio team. HIFK’s attitude towards the evening intensified in the defender who skated twice for the substitution.

The match series continues on Thursday in Helsinki. Three wins are required for the final.

The second semi-final pair will meet Kiekko-Espoo and Ilves on Tuesday evening.