Hockey Seven coronavirus infections among the many jokers' opponents in Helsinki on Wednesday

September 11, 2020
The Jokers are scheduled to face Ak Bars Kazan at the moment at Hartwall Area.

In Helsinki coronary infections have been present in gamers of the Russian crew that performed in opposition to the Jokers on Wednesday

Coronavirus infections have been reported within the KHL hockey crew Neftehimik, which performed in opposition to the Jokers in Finland on Wednesday.

KHL: n based on the press launch, the gamers of the Russian crew that traveled to Riga, Latvia, have been examined for coronavirus on Thursday. The seven-player take a look at was optimistic.

Now Neftehimik’s gamers will journey to St. Petersburg for additional investigation, and tonight’s recreation can be postponed, KHL’s press launch reviews.

On September 1, KHL started crown assessments for all crew members in addition to membership workers, that are performed each fifth day.

The Jokers are scheduled to face Ak Bars Kazan at the moment at Hartwall Area. It’s not but recognized whether or not Neftehimik’s coronavirus circumstances will have an effect on the Joker match.

Jokers introduced final Friday that it had constructed a mannequin along with KHL that may allow overseas groups to journey to Finland. Throughout their 1-2 day visits to Helsinki, the groups is not going to depart their lodge premises aside from the Hartwall Area or the airport.

Correspondingly, Jokerit is ready to journey from Helsinki to visitor video games. The mannequin has been permitted by the Finnish authorities.

