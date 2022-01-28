Hockey Sebastian Repo finished three goals as Luko’s long winning streak continued – SaiPa and KooKoo also win

Lukko took his 12th consecutive win, KooKoo started his 2022 game victoriously and SaiPa cut his losing streak.

Rauma Lock continues his dizzying winning streak in the men’s hockey league. On Friday, Lukko took his 12th consecutive victory when the team defeated the Turku Palloseura 4–1. The hero of Rauma died Sebastian Repowho scored three goals.

Lukko took advantage of his special situation and two of Revon’s goals were born out of force. Also Anrei Hakulisen during the hit, the TPS player sat in the ice rink. No overpowering paint has been applied to Luko’s goal during his winning streak. The successful underpower game has been going on for 727 minutes.

“A manly performance from the team again. We succeeded in the game of superiority, and the goals guide the course of the game. The team is very committed, and success feeds success, ”rejoiced Luko’s head coach Marko Virtanen.

The superiority of the lock warmed the feelings of the home team. TPS: n Jonne Tammela went hot throughout the match, and at the end of the third set the man threw his gloves on the ice. Anrei Hakulinen was chosen as the opponent, and both men went straight to the shower.

TPS head coach Jussi Ahoka kismitti’s bad pass to the team.

“If the feed is not available on the shoulder, there is no need to wait for the result,” Ahokas regretted.

In the league KooKoo, who had not played for a month to two days, started his 2022 game victoriously. On Friday, the people of Kouvola defeated their neighbors Pelicans by 3–1 in the face-down teams on Friday.

The hosts’ powerhouse was KooKoo’s best scorer for two goals Joose Antonen (6 + 19). In the final round, Antonen could gasp for relief when the jury made a mistake after failing to pass a penalty shot after Antonen threw Risa’s racket towards Pelicans. Teemu Erosta.

“It was exciting to see how the game goes. However, our five-game rolled two rounds very well, ”emphasized the KooKoo pilot Olli Salo.

Pelicans, who have swung tenth, have grabbed just three points from their last ten matches.

“We’re a little too poor, especially in attacking. Unnecessary gimmicks must be eliminated, ”concluded Pelicans, who scored their ninth goal and hit the season for the first time. Miika Roine.

White-backed puppies played their league debut in KooKoo’s colorsand Jesse Nurmi, 16, who became the first player in the league to make the 2005 vintage. Nurmi played on the edge of the quadruple for just over 12 minutes and fired twice.

SaiPa broke his losing streak in the men’s hockey league at the expense of the Aces and dropped out of last place for at least a moment. SaiPa grabbed a 6-5 away win at the finish line.

The encounter between the teams at the tail was not an actual defense celebration, despite the defenders of SaiPan Henri Hietala hit the first two hits of his league career.

“The second goal surprised me too. I got both from my pack pair Nuutti from Viitasalo great passes, and the movement was fine with the paint. This is an important victory for us. I haven’t noticed any real pain in the team, but everyone is annoyed by the loss, ”Hietala, 21, repeated.

In addition to Hietala, SaiPa scored two goals from the youngsters Roni Karvinen. The most prominent figure in the battle of the shirts was 19 years old Kalle Myllymaa with a goal and three goals. He also took a hit on the puck.

“The puck came to his cheek with his flap, but there was nothing more strange about it. Losing is frustrating. However, this was a strong game, and I dared to go with my own strengths the most in my league games here, ”Myllymaa stated.

The losing streak of aces has already stretched to eight matches.