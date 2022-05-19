Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Sebastian Aho’s finals in the handicap kicked Carolina into victory at the opening of the playoffs

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sebastian Aho helped his team win the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening game of the second round of the NHL hockey game the night before Thursday.

Aho’s goal saved Carolina’s overtime in a match that already looked like hay for the New York Rangers.

Carolina eventually won the match at home in the final 2-1.

The Rangers led for a long time Filip Chytilin the opening round with a goal that he fired after seven minutes of play Alexis Lafrenieren from a beautiful cross feed. With that goal, the away team kept the lead through the match until Aho blew up Raleigh’s home crowd to celebrate.

The game there were less than two and a half minutes left when Seth Jarvisin a pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let Ahon slip through on goal. Aho’s first attempt was to shield the goalkeeper Igor Shesterkinin to the mattress, but the Finn got hit inside the return disc.

See also  7:1 against RB Salzburg: Munich demonstration of power in the Champions League

Teuvo Sharp was scored as a second pass. The goal was Aho’s third in the playoffs this spring.

The overtime was only played just over three minutes before Ian Cole scored a victory for Carolina. Cole’s goal came with a wrist shot from behind the b-point arc and bounced in. Rangers defender Ryan Lindgrenin from the club. To Jesperi Kotkaniemi recorded from the hit entry point.

Antti Raanta played a great match for Hurricanes and scored 27 shots. Raanta and Aho were selected for the star of the match.

Rangersin Kaapo Kakko missed a match in the match but recorded three shots.

Carolinan the road in the playoffs was broken a year ago just in the second round for the losing champion Tampa Bay Lightning. This season, it was number one in the regular season in the Metropolitan Division and second in the entire Eastern Block. The Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division and fifth in the Eastern Division.

See also  Nuclear power Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority continues Fennovoima's safety assessment - Professor: There is a real risk that the information received by Fennovoima has ended up in Russia

The series continues with a second match in Raleigh on Friday. Four wins are required for the sequel.

#Hockey #Sebastian #Ahos #finals #handicap #kicked #Carolina #victory #opening #playoffs

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Barroso authorizes open regime for Marcos Valério

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.