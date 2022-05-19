Hockey Sebastian Aho’s finals in the handicap kicked Carolina into victory at the opening of the playoffs

Sebastian Aho helped his team win the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening game of the second round of the NHL hockey game the night before Thursday.

Aho’s goal saved Carolina’s overtime in a match that already looked like hay for the New York Rangers.

Carolina eventually won the match at home in the final 2-1.

The Rangers led for a long time Filip Chytilin the opening round with a goal that he fired after seven minutes of play Alexis Lafrenieren from a beautiful cross feed. With that goal, the away team kept the lead through the match until Aho blew up Raleigh’s home crowd to celebrate.

The game there were less than two and a half minutes left when Seth Jarvisin a pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let Ahon slip through on goal. Aho’s first attempt was to shield the goalkeeper Igor Shesterkinin to the mattress, but the Finn got hit inside the return disc.

Teuvo Sharp was scored as a second pass. The goal was Aho’s third in the playoffs this spring.

The overtime was only played just over three minutes before Ian Cole scored a victory for Carolina. Cole’s goal came with a wrist shot from behind the b-point arc and bounced in. Rangers defender Ryan Lindgrenin from the club. To Jesperi Kotkaniemi recorded from the hit entry point.

Antti Raanta played a great match for Hurricanes and scored 27 shots. Raanta and Aho were selected for the star of the match.

Rangersin Kaapo Kakko missed a match in the match but recorded three shots.

Carolinan the road in the playoffs was broken a year ago just in the second round for the losing champion Tampa Bay Lightning. This season, it was number one in the regular season in the Metropolitan Division and second in the entire Eastern Block. The Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division and fifth in the Eastern Division.

The series continues with a second match in Raleigh on Friday. Four wins are required for the sequel.