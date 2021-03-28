Hockey Sebastian Ahon’s Handicap winged Carolina to victory from Tampa Bay

Donskoi opened a Colorado goal account in overtime in a stretched encounter with Vegas.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho succeeded in scoring and also scored with power when the team faced Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay fell to a score of 3-4.

The first break came with Lightning leading the game 2-0. In the second installment, the Caroleans gained momentum. After the episode was played for two minutes, Cedric Paquette narrowed and after about a minute Aho leveled with a superiority game. Hurricanes took a further 3–2 lead in the batch. Aho scored from the team’s third goal.

In the final set, both teams scored one more goal.

In the encounter between the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Detroit took a 3-1 win at home.

Going into his first break, Detroit led 2-0. In the second installment, Columbus managed to narrow, but in the third period, Detroit again widened the gap.

Columbus To Patrik Laine no accumulated power. He skated on the ice for a total of just under 15 minutes.

With their victory, Detroit broke their three-game losing streak.

Colorado Avalanche Joonas Donskoi opened the game on goal by taking his team to a 1-0 lead from the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the Vegasers eventually beat Colorado in a 3-2 overtime match.

The first round ended with the Avalanche 2-1 lead. The Golden Knights leveled the game in the second period.

Vegas Max Pacioretty settled the match after extra time had been played for about two minutes.

After the game, Donskoi said nhl.com site according to that the Colorados were not at their best.

“We spent too much time on our own ends. We knew they would be better tonight, as they were. We weren’t physical enough. When they got the bike spinning, it was hard to stop it, ”Donskoi said.

“We’re struggling for first place in our division, so of course we wanted two points,” but we couldn’t.

Vegas is first in the division ahead of Colorado. Throughout the league, Vegas now holds fifth place and Colorado sixth.