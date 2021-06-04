Hockey Sebastian Aho was caught napping as Teuvo Teräväinen lifted a ball over him following a free kick, but the ball hit the bar, rebounding into the keeper’s arms

Carolina Hurricanes narrowed the match against Tampa Bayta.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes took an important continuation win from Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the playoffs. Carolina was in the chase, as before the third encounter, Tampa Bay led the series with two wins.

Carolina secured a 3-2 win Jordan Staal in the sixth minute of the extension. The Finnish strikers scored the winning goal Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teräväinen.

After Carolina’s victory, Tampa Bay leads 2-1. You can continue with four wins.

Aho acknowledged the power points 1 + 2 in the match, Teräväinen took two pass points. Aho rose to the fourth place already shared on the playoffs. He has 6 + 4 powers in nine matches.

Sharp balance is 1 + 4.

Unpainted after the first set, Hurricanes jumped in the second set in a couple of minutes to lead the two goals. First succeeded in the sixth minute Brett Pesce and soon after Aho.

The Finnish striker was marked with an entry point from Pesce’s goal. Aho’s goal, on the other hand, was fed by Sharp, who guided the vertical pass with a knuckle behind his back directly to Aho’s shoulder, which accelerated the pass. This put the puck for sure the goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskis between the legs of the net.

However, Tampa Bay rose to levels before the end of the second installment. The third set skated again without goals.

Boston In the second round of the playoffs, the Bruins grabbed the playoffs from the New York Islanders and moved up to a 2-1 lead in the match series.

The final scores of the low-scoring match were recorded as 2–1 when Brad Marchand finished the Boston win in the fourth minute. Bruinsin Craig Smith scored the first goal of the game early in the first set. Play the goal, New Yorkers Mathew Barzalin leveling, more than halfway through the third installment was expected.

Bruins Credit Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask fought 28 times in a winning match. Boston was also more intense in the attacks in the second and third innings. In the third round, the team fired as many as 21 times when the opponent missed nine attempts.

Host team with Islanders goal Semjon Varlamov caught a total of 39 shots.