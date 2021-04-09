Hockey Sebastian Aho slipped onto the puck and hit the net, 300 NHL power points filled and Carolina topped

Dallas Roope Hintz snapped four power points.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes took a 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers and rose to the top of the league.

Hurricanesin Sebastian Aho opened his team’s goal account in the first set.

The team increased their lead in the second round and finished their victory in the last minute of the third round. The league brought the paint nhl.comaccording to Aho, the 300th power point of an NHL career.

Carolina with 57 points is also one match more played in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Previously, the series was led by Florida. It is now a point away from the tip along with the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

Dallas In the encounter between the Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Finns of Dallas gave a hard ride to the Finnish guard of Chicago Kevin Lankinen. Stars won the game 5-1.

Starsin Roope Hintz got 1 + 3 powers from the game. He scored the opening goal of the game after nine minutes of play.

Dallas On Twitter video Hintz says the game was a success and the team must continue in the same way.

“We have to play like this not just in one game, but for the rest of the season.”

Miro Heiskanen got the puck into the net from Hintz’s feed in the second batch. Esa Lindell also scored an entry point in the game.

Chicago Lankinen blocked 29 shots out of 34 in the game.

In the encounter between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings, the points reached Nashville Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund. Both scored a goal for Nashville in a 7-1 match. Haula also got an entry point. Juuse Saros blocked Nashville with a goal 25 times.

Also New Jersey Devilsin Janne Kuokkanen grabbed power as the team beat the Buffalo Sabers 6–3. Kuokkanen scored a goal in the game and scored a pass from two hits.

The game started with a 1-0 goal in Buffalo, which Henri Jokiharju was entering. However, the guest Devils soon got the goalkeepers open and puck into the net three times during the batch.

The second batch ended in a 3-3 tie. In the final set, New Jersey succeeded in scoring three more times. Kuokkanen scored the last goal of the game with less than a minute left.

Edmonton Oilers beat Ottava Senators 3-1. Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi finished his team’s victory to an empty goal just ten seconds before the buzzer played.