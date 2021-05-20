Hockey Sebastian Aho scored two goals in Carolina’s second playoff win

The Boston-Washington game stretched to 85 minutes before Boston won.

Hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals advanced to the playoffs for the third time in a row. The game only settled for Boston with 3-2 goals in the second overtime. Boston leads the match with 2-1 victories.

Boston was hungrier in number of shots in a match that stretched to more than 85 minutes. Ilya Samsonov defeated Washington goal 40 times, while Boston Tuukka Rask survived the marathon contract with 35 fights.

The first set of the even match went without a goal. After the second set, Washington was 2-1 in the lead by Boston Brad Marchand caught the middle of the third batch.

After a goal-free first bout, a solution was found after Boston Craig Smith scored the puck in the second extra time in 5.48.

Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, left the Nashville Predators to zero in the teams ’second playoff encounter. Sebastian Aho scored two goals in Carolina’s 3-0 win. The Hurricanes lead the match with a score of 2-0.

With Nashville paint Hair Saros rejected 28 times. Carolina Alex Nedeljkovic in turn, cleared the zero game with 32 fights.

League the regular season matches were finally completed when the Calgary Flames in the northern division beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2.

About the defenders of Calgary Juuso Välimäki was in possession of an opening goal for his team. The Flames got a four-goal lead before the Canucks made a couple of reductions in the second set. However, Clagary responded with two additional goals.

Even before the final match, it was clear that neither Calgary nor Vancouver had anything to do with the playoffs. The Flames finished their season in fifth, and the Canucks in seventh.