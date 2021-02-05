No Result
Hockey Sebastian Aho offered a cold start for Kevin Lankinen, the acknowledgment came with a great fight

February 5, 2021
Chicago took the score against Carolina with a 6-4 win.

Sebastian Aho and Kevin Lankinen came to the fore when Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks teamed up for Thursday’s NHL round.

Hurricanes started the match vigorously, and Aho passed Lankinen with a wrist shot after 75 seconds of play.

Lankinen’s acknowledgment was seen at the end of the second batch. Aho tried to get a goal back for the crossbar, but Lankinen knocked the puck in his glove with an impressive fight.

In the end, Chicago took the score 6-4. Lankinen blocked 30 shots. Aho, on the other hand, got a power of 1 + 1.

