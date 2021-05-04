Hockey Sebastian Aho hit the hat trick and left Chicago superstar Patrick Kane second in the skating race

Barkov’s overtime goal brought Florida a victory over Dallas.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho did the helmet trick when the team confronted the Chicago Blackhawks. Aho’s goals led the team to a 5-2 win.

Aho’s first goal came at the start of the second set. He took Carolina to the 3-0 lead.

About five minutes later, Aho guided the puck into the Chicago cage with superiority.

At the end of the round, Chicago got to score his first goal.

Carolina scored two more goals in the final set, the latter signed by Aho. The Finn hit the puck to an empty goal. He won the situation in Chicago superstar Patrick Kane’s skating race and managed to transport the puck to an empty goal.

Rejected for the Finnish World Championships in 2019 Kevin from Lank not seen with Chicago paint. During the season, Lankinen has made wild fighting readings.

However, his performance fell in April, although control readings have still been above average, writes Chicago Sun-Timesi. Team coach Jeremy Colliton commented to the magazine that the situation is not unexpected when looking at how much Lankinen has played.

Chicago goal in the game guarded Malcolm Subban was taken to the bench after he scored four goals from 18 shots. He was replaced Collin Delia.

Florida The Panthers took the extra time victory Alexander Barkovin with paint. The Dallas Stars crashed 5–4.

Florida was already in the 2-0 lead in the first round after less than three minutes of play. After the Florida goals, Dallas narrowed, but the Panthers scored another goal. Dallas Roope Hintz scored a goal at the end of the batch. The break was led by the Panthers 3–2.

The second installment saw one Florida goal. In the third period, Dallas brought the readings to a 4-4 tie. Responsible for the first goal of the batch Joel Kiviranta.

After less than three minutes of overtime, Barkov overcame Florida’s winning goal.

Barkov and Hintz scored in the game.

Remember of the Finns in Monday’s round succeeded in scoring the New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko, Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujärvi (1 + 1) and the Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen, who had already scored the 28th of the season.