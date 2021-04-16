Hockey Sebastian Aho finished Carolina’s victory over Nashville

Boston’s Tuukka Rask returned to the trough after injury.

Hockey In the NHL Sebastian Aho finished Carolina Hurricanes ’4-1 win over Nashville Predators.

The first term break was taken by Carolina’s 1-0 lead. The team got a puck in the second set in Nashville Juuse Saroksen behind the back twice.

Predators letter in the third installment Erik Haulan with a goal, but at the end of the batch, Aho still got the goal taste. By force majeure Vincent Trocheck got a puck on the goal by Aho, who shot it into the net.

Saros blocked 25 shots out of 29 in the game. The pressure at Carolina’s head was less. Team goalkeeper Petr Mrazek stopped playing 20 shots.

Upper body injury Boston Bruins goalkeeper who was on the sidelines Tuukka Rask returned to guard the Boston cage. Rask was last seen in the trough in late March.

The Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 in the game. League according to the pages, the win is Rask’s 300th NHL win.

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. Guarded the Chicago goal Kevin Lankinen blocked 23 shots out of 27 in the game.

Florida teams in the encounter, home team Tampa Bay Lightning took a 3-2 extra time victory over the Florida Panthers.

After the first set, the Panthers led the game, but Lightining reached levels with superiority in the second set. In the third round, both teams scored. Florida Markus Nutivaara was scoring both goals for his team.

Lightning Victor Hedman settled the game in extra time in favor of his team.

Buffalo Sabers beat Washington Capitals 5-2. Sabersin Henri Jokiharju scored in the first goal of the game.