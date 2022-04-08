Hockey Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teräväinen have a total of three goals

Carolina secured their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a win.

Finnish strikers Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Sharp scored a total of three goals in the hockey NHL when Carolina Hurricanes faced the Buffalo Sabers at home.

Carolina did not score a goal in the first round when the away team Buffalo tapped the Finnish goalkeeper Antti Raantan behind the back two.

However, at the start of the second set, the pace of the match changed as Carolina got into the game with Aho’s five-minute swing opening goal. Towards the end of the second installment, Teräväinen opened his goal. Aho succeeded for the second time in the third round.

The match ended 5-3 in favor of Carolina.

The previous one once, the teams only faced two days ago in Buffalo, near the Canadian border and Niagara Falls, with the home team taking 4–2.

In addition to Aho, also Caroline Jordan Staal succeeded in scoring twice. One of Staal’s goals came to an empty goal with only 55 seconds left in the Game Clock.

Raanta defeated a total of 18 times in the match. Buffalo guard Craig Anderson in turn, a total of 27 companies were rejected.

Carolina confirmed their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a win. Carolina has been able to continue the playoffs every four seasons as a coach Rob Brind’Amour.

In his last six matches, Teuvo Teräväinen has managed to increase his points by a total of seven points, of which there are three goals.

Sebastian Aho, on the other hand, has scored a total of five goals and two assists in the same number of matches.

Finnish defender of Buffalo Henri Jokiharju failed to earn points. The last time he scored a point in a match against Winnipeg Jets in late March.