Hockey San Jose’s Timo Meier fired five goals against Los Angeles and made club history

Mikko Rantanen hit Colorado in the winning shootout. Minnesota crashed 4-3.

Hockey Swiss striker for the San Jose Sharks in the NHL Timo Meier hit a staggering five goals at home on the Los Angeles Kings goal while making club history.

According to Nhl.com, Meier is the first Sharks player to score five goals during a match. At the league level, he is the fifth player to succeed in this 21st century.

Teammates also snapped for power points when the Czech striker Tomas Hertlin four points scored for the account and for the Swedish defender To Erik Karlsson three.

Sharks took home 6-2 on the final win.

Meier started his contract when the game was only three minutes behind. After that, the goal front was still quiet until at about 16 minutes by the Latvian striker Rudolf Balcers hit the second goal of the home team.

Meier scored his second goal about three minutes later and secured the hat trick just twenty seconds after that.

In the last minute of the opening round, the goal was scored by Los Angeles Anze Kopitar and the second batch was started in a 4-1 situation. At the start of the second set, Meier scored another goal and finally hit his fifth with less than half a minute left in the same set.

The only winner in the third round was Kings Mikey Anderson.

Hockey In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche took a home-win victory over Minnesota Wild 4-3.

The goalkeeper of the match was opened by a Finnish striker from Colorado Mikko Rantanen, in addition to which the Finn took the entry point during the actual playing time Nathan MacKinnonin the success of the final batch.

Less than a minute after MacKinnon’s 3-2 goal in Minnesota Kirill Kaprizovin however, managed to shake the home team’s net and the third set was left in a draw.

After an extra goal, the match ended in a victory shot, which was decided by Rantanen, who had already excelled in the match. The Finn’s goal was the only one in the winning shot.

Rantanen also received a two-minute penalty for blocking the match.

The victory was the third consecutive one for Colorado. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s own pipeline broke after three wins.

Elsewhere Buffalo Sabers lost at home to the Detroit Red Wings in an overtime match. Detroit took the win 3-2.

The goalkeeper of the match was opened by the Finnish defender of Buffalo Henri Jokiharju, was about ten minutes behind. Jokiharju’s goal was the only one in the game for a long time and the next time the net only swung in the third installment when Jeff Skinner hit Buffalo’s second goal.

Just minutes later in Detroit Vladislav Namestnikov however, was able to narrow down and three minutes after that the situation leveled off when Dylan Larkin hit the puck in the home club’s net.

Larkin’s success was extended to the extra time of the match, for which he made the decision after just over two minutes.

For Buffalo, the match was second in a row without a win. Detroit, on the other hand, grabbed their second consecutive win.

Seattle for his part, took home a 3–2 victory in the Chicago Blackhawks in a draw at home.

After the second set, the home team was at a loss, but at the beginning of the final round Ryan Donato leveled the playing field. Donato’s goal took the match for extra time, which remained undefined.

In the winning shootout, Donato was successfully waved first, after which the Finnish striker secured the Seattle victory. Joonas Donskoi.

Seattle cut Chicago’s four-win pipeline.