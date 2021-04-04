Hockey Sampo Ranta, who won the World Championship gold in the Little Lions, signed an income agreement with Colorado

The promise of the attacker left Naantali for the world at the age of 15.

NHL Hockey LeagueColorado Avalanche has entered into a three-year newcomer agreement with a 20-year-old Finnish striker Sampo Rannan with. Ranta will start professional games for the AHL Colorado Eagles.

The beach has played in the last three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he scored 31 power points in 31 matches this season.

In Naantali Ranta, who grew up, left Finland for a world tour at the age of 15, when she moved from TPS to Austria and a couple of months later to the USHL series in the United States. The 189-cent striker has represented Finland in junior national teams and won the World Championship gold for under-18s. The Avalanche selected him in the third round of the summer 2018 NHL booking event at number 78.

Sleet played with the Young Lions in the World Championships in Trinec and Ostrava in 2020. Finland finished fourth in the tournament after losing the bronze match to Sweden. Ranta collected 0 + 2 in the tournament.