Hockey Sami Kauhanen had to lead a big hockey club, but then the brutal Putin war began: “Every day cannot be positive”

Jami’s CEO Sami Kauhanen wants to take the traditional hockey club to a new level and offer young people a pipe to success all the way to the NHL. Next season, the Jokers will not play anywhere, but the intention is to get a league license for the season 2023–2024. There is no time to waste.

Sami Kauhanen There is a long list of things on the desktop that need to be fixed if the Helsinki Jokers return to the domestic hockey league one day.

Where do players come from? In which hall are you playing? How do others feel about the possible new return of the 55-year-old traditional club to the league?

“There are a lot of questions in the air that are still impossible to answer. Spring has been difficult for everyone, ”says Kauhanen, CEO of Jokerie.

One thing is for sure right now: The Jokers aren’t looking for a place in the lower league Mestis.

“It’s not an option, at least at this point. The Jokers belong to the highest league level, but that is not our decision, ”says Kauhanen, who turned 50 in February.

“ “I can’t say if the staff will be taken back.”

Jokers the plan is to return to the league for the period 2023-2024. The league license application must be submitted no later than October 30, 2022.

“We’re applying for a league license, it’s clear when we get the Joker’s infrastructure in place. We can apply for a license before the deadline as soon as we are ready. ”

The license of the jokers is in the hands of other league clubs. The return will be decided at the general meeting of the league, where it will be decided by the chairmen of the clubs.

Accepting the Jokers as a league member would require a two-thirds majority, or at least ten votes out of fifteen.

The only thing that is certain is that next season the Jokers will not play anywhere. The layoffs of the office staff of about 15 people in the jokers will begin on June 1.

“They don’t have the job they’re hired for right now. I can’t say whether the staff will be taken back. It is clear that there is enough work to be done as things move forward. The employees and their families found themselves in a difficult situation, ”says Kauhanen.

See also Health - Malaria deaths increased in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic Jari Kurri is the owner and chairman of the Jokers. Kurr also has opponents in the Finnish hockey community.

For now the Jokerit played its last Finnish Championship league game on March 16, 2014. When the Jokerit left the league, it reportedly paid “severance pay” of about three million euros.

Since then, the distance between the Jokers and other league clubs has been more or less icy. However, for market reasons in the league, there are not likely to be any obstacles to the return of the Jokers.

Helsinki needs another league team, and the Jokers also draw spectators well.

MTV Sports said on Tuesday that there is a major owner of the Jokers inside the league Jari Kurrin opposition, which may affect the acquisition of a license.

“Probably Jari is thinking about it because his goal is to secure the future of the Jokers. Jarikin is a person with a family and background, ”Kauhanen acknowledges the news.

It is unclear how much the Jokers would have to pay for their league return accordingly. According to Kauhanen, the license is not worth three million euros.

“We have some kind of itching about the price, but it’s not black on white.”

The place in the league is also hampered by the special financial patterns of Jokerit Hockey Club oy, a club company owned by Kurr, in which losses have been offset by Russian-owned companies.

In April, however, the club announced that Kurri had bought the Jokers out of the ownership of Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta.

NN Harjavalta oy owned 40 percent of the Jokers, and through that the financing was intertwined with the Russian oligarch To Vladimir Potaninwhich is the owner of NN Harjavalta through its companies.

Now the company is looking for new funders and background forces.

Kauhanen cannot comment on the club’s ownership arrangements.

“I have no authority over them.”

“I have tried to keep the goal clear,” says CEO Sami Kauhanen about the future of the Jokers.

Bucket started as CEO of Joker on February 21st. Contract negotiations with Kurr began in the fall of 2021.

“We discussed for quite some time, the agreement was not a quick process. I had an interest, but the mere interest does not go far, ”says Kauhanen.

Prior to Joker, he served as CEO of Hippos for a year and a half. He previously worked for nine years at Veikkaus in management positions.

Kauhanen did not go cold in hockey. Until the age of 26, he himself played as a defender in the sub-series Iisalmi Game Bears and Kajaani Hockey.

As a high school student, he played in the United States from 1989 to 1990 and received offers from two local university teams.

“There was no opportunity to seize that opportunity. The times were so different then. ”

“ “I’m not going anywhere. I did not consider returning to Hippos. It is useless to cancel. ”

In spring the public already had time to report that Kauhanen would not continue in the Jokers after the club’s legend in the KHL ended after Russia launched an offensive war in Ukraine.

Kauhanen refuted the allegation and repeated it in an interview with HS.

“I’m not going anywhere. I did not consider returning to Hippos. It is useless to cancel. I am responsible for the operational activities of the Jokers. ”

The plan to secede from the KHL was launched fairly soon after Russia began concentrating its forces on the Ukrainian border at the turn of the year – at the same time as Kauhanen began in the Jokers.

“When the attack began [24. helmikuuta], it became clear that we do not have any further conditions in KHL and to get things done according to the agreements. It was clear that the trip was here. ”

Did the Jokers have to pay for their breach of contract with KHL?

“There is no information that we had to pay anything to KHL. Players who played on other KHL teams, on the other hand, had commitments. ”

KHL-Jokers in the team photo in August 2021.

According to Iltalehti, for example, an Olympic winner Mikko Lehtonen would have had to pay SKA 160 million, about two million euros, to terminate the contract.

Lehtonen and the club agreed during the playoffs. Lehtonen played for SKA until the end of the season and the club terminated the contract.

When The Jokers started at KHL, many of the club’s youngsters had to find a new place to play as only a fraction of them continued on the adult representative team.

The new situation is likely to benefit young Jokers in particular.

“Our own young people become a team to build on. We don’t have to succeed right away. Let’s move on moderately for four to five years. The current youngsters of the jokers are at their best age then. The Jokers offer a good junior tube all the way to the NHL. ”

“ “Every day can’t be positive, but the whole thing is more on the side of positivity, even if I ended up with what I was hired for: leading the KHL club.”

Where will the Jokers play if the door to league ice opens?

The preferred option is an ice rink in Pasila, formerly known as Hartwall Arena, which is under Russian ownership under sanctions.

“We believe in the change in the ownership base of the Arena and thereby playing there. If this does not happen, another option is the Helsinki Ice Rink. However, no discussions have yet taken place with them. “

When Kauhanen talks about a heavy spring, it has been for him himself.

Kauhanen, who graduated from the cadet school in the summer of 1997, says that he learned a lot in Jokeri.

“I have tried to keep the goal clear. Every day can’t be positive, but the whole thing is more on the side of positivity, even if I ended up with what I was hired for: leading the KHL club. ”

