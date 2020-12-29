Hockey SaiPa will cut the salaries of its players and lay off its coaches for months

Liiga-SaiPa Oy went through the third co-operation negotiations of the year.

Hockey SaiPa from Lappeenranta, which is 11th in the league, is cutting the salaries of its players and laying off its staff.

SaiPan players are committed to pay cuts until the end of this season.

Coaches Tero Lehterä, Kari Martikainen and Tuomo Ropo as well as the sports director Antti Tuomenoksa are laid off until March 27.

The club laid off its coach and sports management for the first time in early November. These layoffs are valid for the rest of the year.

The co-operation negotiations for the club’s background company Liiga-SaiPa Oy were already the third in a year.

The most recent negotiations were also related to significant income losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a significant deterioration in solvency.

SaiPan is responsible for coaching during layoffs Ville Hämäläinen, who normally works as the head coach of the club’s A-youth, i.e. under 20s.

Hämäläinen helps Ville Koho and as a goalkeeper coach Janne Valtonen.

Managing director Jussi Markkanen In addition to his own work, he acts as an assistant in coaching and is responsible for the duties of a sports director. The U20 team continues to coach Jouko Viljakainen, who is normally the team’s second coach.

SaiPa will play its next match on Wednesday, when it will travel to Kuopio as a guest of KalPa.