Hockey Russian sports magazines: The Jokers refused to play and bowed under the public pressure of their homeland – “Like spitting us all in the face”

Jokers The cancellation of the KHL game trip to Minsk on Thursday gets little understanding in Russian hockey circles.

The match between the Jokers and Dinamo Minsk on Thursday night was canceled just a few hours before it started. The reason for the cancellation has not yet been announced. In Finland, the Jokers’ intentions to travel to Minsk were widely criticized.

Interviews with Russian hockey experts reiterate the idea that “politics should not be confused with sports,” and hockey players should focus only on playing.

Director of the Russian Hockey Association Vladislav Tretjak points out Urheilulehti For Sport-Expressthat the Joker KHL game is now canceled for the second time. Withdrawal from the KHL playoffs last spring, Tretjak says he still understands, but politics he thinks is another matter.

“I have always been of the opinion that sport is out of politics,” says Tretjak.

“KHL must decide for itself how it will penalize the team or not.”

Russian hockey coach and former hockey player, current coach of the Kazakh KHL team Barys Astanana Andrei Nazarov demands Championships-Sports magazine in an interview with the Jokers the harshest possible punishment.

In addition, he suggests that all Finns playing in KHL should be fined for the Jokers’ boycott.

“There’s no reason to come play with others in the sandbox and mess up politics with sports,” Nazarov said.

“The league should be punished in the harshest way possible. One must not boycott both prestigious championship league and KHL games in this way. It’s like spitting us all in the face, ”he continued.

The Russians sports magazines estimated that the Jokerit refused the game trip and bowed under public pressure in their home country.

Sport-Express writes about the rise in opposition to ‘European countries’ to hold sporting events in Belarus, where citizens have risen to become an authoritarian president Alexander Ljukashenka and whose demonstrations have been violently suppressed.

For example, Latvia no longer wants to hold next year’s World Hockey Championships together with Belarus, as was originally intended.

“In Finland, the media and fans think the same,” Sport-Ekspress explains.

“Apparently after assessing the damage to his reputation, the Jokerit decided that the loss of points and KHL’s sanctions are less bad than the public verdict in Finland,” the magazine analyzed.

Russian sports magazines have described the Joker’s cancellation as a “scandal.” According to Sport-Ekspress, its expansion will depend on possible future statements from Belarus and Finland, but the magazine considers it unlikely that a very serious follow-up will follow.

Responsibility for the cancellation of the Jokers’ play has been transferred to KHL.