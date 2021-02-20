Hockey Russian puck juniors under the age of 10 are confused: Russian media says the initiative came from parents

The video published about the exercises of the Russian Hockey School has been viewed millions of times.

In junior hockey Rigging is not allowed, but a Russian hockey supplier Alexei Shevchenko the videos shared by him seem to show that fighting drills have been held at a Russian hockey school for 8-year-old juniors.

The video filmed in the gym has been viewed more than two million times.

Shevchenko says With Sport-Express side purchasethat TsKhM puck school coach Sergei Sujarkov according to the puck school was not involved in these exercises. According to Sujarkov, the coach who conducted the training exercises no longer has access to the puck school.

In addition, Shevchenko was told that the initiative for fighting exercises would have come from the parents of the young Juniors. Shevchenko points out that in high-quality puck schools, parents cannot intervene in coaching or be coaches.

“I’m happy just the fact that these videos can not be identified by the leading hockey schools,” Shevchenko writes.

Double hockey olympic winner Alexander Kozhevnikov notes on the RT site that such exercises are already dangerous.

“Hitting the heads of children whose bodies have not yet developed is madness. Whether they had a protective mask or not, getting a concussion is easy because the head wobbles all the time. From her [valmentajalta] must take the license away. It doesn’t matter who demanded such exercises, he should have understood. If he does not understand, he should be referred for treatment, ”says Koževnikov.

Koževnikov was winning the Olympic hockey Olympic gold for the Soviet Union in 1984 and 1988.