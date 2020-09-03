Hockey Russian-owned financier of Jokers on gambling in Belarus: “We don’t take a stand on politics, Jokers have a good organization”

The main funder of the Jokers is Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta oy, whose CEO Joni Hautojärvi does not comment much on the situation of the Jokers.

Jokers will begin its KHL season on Thursday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The trip of the Helsinki club, which receives its funding from Harjavalta, to Minsk does not gather mere understanding. Belarus has been uneasy since Alexander Lukashenko received an extension in the presidential election. The election has been allegedly fraudulent.

Belarusians have marched in the streets demanding the resignation of the dictator. Police have been charged with arresting, beatings and even torture of protesters. The human rights situation in the country is weak.

Minister for Sport Annika Saarikko (center) hoped in an interview with Yle that the Jokers’ club leadership would consider what kind of message to send to Belarus.

Vice-President of the International Hockey Federation Kalervo Kummola, President of the Hockey Association Harri Nummela, Ex-owner of the Jokers Hjallis Harkimo, the Hockey Players Association, the Jokers Supporters Association South End and many others have more or less directly condemned the Jokers’ game trip to Minsk.

The supporters ‘association plans to boycott the Jokers’ home matches for the time being if the team plays in Belarus.

“We recommend this to the entire membership and other joker fans, just as the press release said,” South End Vice President Roope Räty said To HS.

Jokers the entire share capital bought in May last year Jari Kurri later sold 40 percent of Jokerit Hockey Club Oy’s shares to Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta oy.

The minority owner heavily finances the loss-making puck club so that it can play in KHL.

For the most recently published financial year, Jokerit made a loss of EUR 11.4 million. During the KHL journey that began in 2014, the loss has been more than 70 million euros.

What is the position of the funder of the Jokers and the enabler of the trip to Belarus?

“We don’t take a stand on politics. Things related to gaming belong to the Jokers. We do not comment on them, ”says Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy, CEO Joni Hautojärvi.

“The Jokers have a good organization that has taken safety issues and regulatory guidelines into account when making its decision.”

The safety of the jokers is certainly guaranteed. However, could the Jokers have been able to express their views on human rights violations with the non-play decision?

Have the Jokers even considered not playing in Minsk?

Hautojärvi is also a member of the Board of Jokerit Hockey Club Oy. However, he cannot tell what kind of discussion has taken place on the board of the puck club.

“Chairman [Jari Kurri] is responsible for commenting, ”says Hautojärvi.

However, Kurri has hardly been responsible for commenting. He has been silent.

“That must have been the case.”

Does being on the Jokers’ sled hurt the reputation of a company run by Hautojärvi?

“I can’t take a stand.”

Hautojärvi says that he has noticed that the trip to Minsk has sparked a discussion with the Minister.

However, he sees the journey as a gambling issue that is part of the operational activities and not as a matter on which the minority owner, supporter and financier would take a stand.

After all, playing in a country that violates human rights is just gaming?

“We do not take a position on world politics either,” Hautojärvi replies.

“Politics is not a business.”

Policy instead, belongs very strongly to KHL and why the series exists at all. Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy belongs to the Norilsk Nickel Group, the main owner of which is the Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

He is said to belong to the president Vladimir Putin related parties. KHL, on the other hand, is part of Putin’s policy.

Have there been any instructions from Russia on how the Jokers should act and what to comment on?

“We have not discussed this with Russia,” says Hautojärvi.

The Jokers may have little choice if it still wants to play in KHL.

Iltalehti reportsthat the surrender of the match would only result in a 0-5 loss under KHL’s rules, a fine of three million rubles (approximately € 34,000) and an obligation to compensate the other team for financial losses.

Reached by MTV Sports KHL’s Deputy Director of Hockey Sergei Kozlovin according to the Jokers could also be excluded from the series if it skipped the game.

“Such a trick would do enormous damage to the image of the entire league, both in the participating countries and in the entire sporting world,” Kozlov told MTV Sport.

“Similar cases have never been seen before in KHL’s history and it is not possible to accurately assess or predict the possible consequences.”

Minsk trip the rather unanimous verdict caused by the Joker is not the only concern of the Jokers. A corona pandemic is also causing problems.

Earlier in the summer, it was even suggested that the Helsinki club would have to play in Russia all season. The team is allowed to play in Helsinki, but various restrictions bite the audience numbers of home games in any case. On top of that, a boycott of the supporters’ association is now coming.

Hautojärvi said in an interview with the People of Satakunta a year ago that the goal is to get the Jokers on a financially sound footing as well. In the current situation, losses threaten to increase.

“We have to be prepared for the fact that ticket sales will fall.”

Has the minority owner set any limit on how much it will fund the Jokers ’operations to the maximum?

“No comments. There are, of course, risks. The fact is that the costs in KHL are significantly higher than in the domestic League. ”

Traveling east in the midst of a corona pandemic and playing for Belarus, contrary to public opinion, has once again intensified statements about how absurd the Joker playing in the KHL is.

If the Joker’s tale at KHL ended, would a Harja-based company still be the minority owner and financier of the club?

“I’m not going to comment,” Hautojärvi replies.