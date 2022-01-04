Hockey Russian media described Roman Rotenberg’s SKA designation as farce and circus – “He can be compared to José Mourinho,” said René Fasel

Roman Rotenberg made himself the head coach of the SKA in St. Petersburg. In Russia, reactions ranged from support to dismay.

Downright confusing news that he has been in the management of the St. Petersburg SKA for a long time Roman Rotenberg has appointed himself as the head coach of the KHL Grand Club, provoked a wide range of reactions in Russia.

Rotenberg, 40, a Russian, Finnish and British citizen, has completed a prestigious coaching degree in Russia. However, he has virtually no coaching experience at all.

In addition to SKA, Rotenberg has previously held various management positions in the Russian national team, the Jokers and the KHL series organization. Now, by his own decision, he is constantly jumping behind the bench of one of the best teams in Europe.

Rotenberg has previously performed the task on a lame basis.

From the Russian media Rotenberg’s solution transfers the former head coach Valeri Bragin the side role itself out of the way received harsh criticism.

“The Culmination of Amateur Leadership” wrote the Championat sports website supplier Lev Lukin.

According to Lukin, Rotenberg’s biggest problem has been that he wants to take care of everything himself instead of recruiting top professionals around him. Lukin described the decision now made primarily as a huge risk, but also as “circus, farce, and petty tyranny”.

Sport Express Pavel Klimovitsky stated that it was fortunate that Rotenberg ended up with his solution in the SKA and not in the Russian national team, so that the possible negative consequences would not extend to the whole sport in Russia.

Former NHL player and world champion Andrei Nikolishin said to the Champion, is no longer surprised by anything related to Rotenberg.

“I don’t even want to think about where this is going to lead. This decision has nothing to do with hockey. This is only possible in Russia, ”said Nikolishin, currently working as a talent scout at Chicago Blackhawks.

On the other hand, Rotenberg also received support and encouragement. Former Chairman of the International Hockey Federation IIHF René Fasel compared Rotenberg and his lack of gaming experience to a football coach José Mourinhoon.

“He never played as a pro, but is still an awesome coach,” Fasel told the state news agency In an interview with Ria Novost notwithstanding the fact that Mourinho did not start his coaching career as head coach at Chelsea or AS Roma.

“Rotenberg knows the species and loves it passionately, that’s the most important thing,” Fasel said.

President of the Russian Hockey Association Vladislav Tretjak commented on the appointment According to Ria Novost in short. The goalkeeper legend emphasized that Rotenberg has a lot of experience with both the SKA team and the sport in other roles.

On appro it remains to be seen whether club leader Rotenberg is more patient with coach Rotenberg.

Rotenberg has been part of SKA’s management team since 2011. During that time, the team has already had ten head coaches before Tuesday’s appointment.

Rotenberg’s season as SKA’s regular head coach started with a win on Tuesday. SKA defeated weak Kunlun away 5-1.