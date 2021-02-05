Hockey Russia plans to use a favorite song from World War II as its symbol in World Cup hockey

According to the news agency Tassi, the Russian Hockey Association would like Katjushan, who became known during the Second World War, as his motto at the World Cup in the spring.

Russian teams will be banned from using the country’s flag, national anthem and emblems in sporting competitions until December 2022 due to the country’s punishment for doping violations.

In terms of the key tone, Russia intends to rely on a song called Popular, which became popular in the Soviet Union during World War II Katjusha, said news agency Tass, citing the source of the Russian Hockey Federation.

“The anthem is Katjusha, it’s clear to everyone,” the source said.

As for Russian uniforms, the matter is still being clarified, but according to a federal source, the uniform will be exactly the same as in the 2018 Olympics.

“The text on the jerseys is yet to be defined,” the source highlighted.

Chairman of the International Hockey Federation IIHF Renè Fasel at least not yet gave Katjusha the green light, but rather knocked out the idea. His

“We are still discussing with the Russian Hockey Federation what their anthem is at the World Cup. Maybe it’s the IIHF theme or maybe nothing will be played. ”

“The country has an awesome and popular national anthem. It cannot be replaced by any song. ”

The Men’s World Cup will be played in Riga, Latvia from May 21 to June 6. Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Britain and Belarus are playing in the same starting line with Russia.