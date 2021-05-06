Hockey Russia freezes Little Lions’ championship intentions, Finland faces Sweden in bronze match

Finland kiri missed 11 goals in the match. The battle of the Finnish national hockey team for boys under the age of 18 was not rewarded in the semi-finals of the World Championships, but Russia bent the Little Lions with 6-5 goals. In the World Cup played in the United States, Finland will face Sweden the night before Friday, when the countries compete for bronze medals. Russia will challenge Canada in the final.

The semi-final offered the hurlumhei puck already in the opening round. Danil Lazutin took the Russian lead, but Finland Samu Salminen acknowledged by force to 1-1 less than a minute later. After the handicap, the Russian player raved Sami Päivärintä, who received a penalty shot. Russian goalkeeper Sergei Ivanov stretched his mattress in front of the disc.

Matvei Mitshkov soon took Russia back to the lead, but the Little Lions Verner Miettinen directed the handicap before the middle of the batch.

In the second installment Nikita Tshibrikov twice surprised the Finnish goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo.

In the third installment Ivan Miroshnitshenko scored two goals, but Finland Joakim Kemell narrowed twice and Samu Salminen once. In the end, Finland sought equalization, but did not succeed.

In the bronze medal match, Finland will try to return to the medal standings after one intermediate race. The Lions advanced to the finals of the under-18s in consecutive years in 2015–18. In 2019, the trip ended in the quarterfinals. Last year, the World Championships were canceled. Finland has won world championships in 1999, 2000, 2016 and 2018.