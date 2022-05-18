Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Hockey Russia admires René Fasel’s cool treatment in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World Europe
René Fasel, the former chairman of the International Hockey Federation IIHF, is not a welcome guest at the World Hockey Championships in Finland.

Finland President of the Hockey Association Harri Nummela told Ilta-Sanomat on Monday indirectly that Russia and Vladimir Putin confessed as a friend René Fasel not welcome to Tampere to watch the World Hockey Championships.

“It would certainly be clearer in all respects, and things would go more smoothly if he did not come here,” said Nummela, chairman of the Finnish Hockey Association.

The former longtime president of the International Hockey Federation IIHF has continued to praise Russia and Putin even after they started the war in Ukraine.

Fasel, 72, from Switzerland, is the honorary president of the IIHF.

Officially, the IIHF has invited Fasel as a guest, but at the same time he has been asked to consider whether it is worth coming to Finland.

Russian The media Championat grabbed Monday’s news in the Finnish media and published articlein which it seemed outraged by Fasel’s rude treatment.

“It looks like some kind of crazy room: they don’t want to see a Russian friend at the World Cup,” the Champions declared in their headline.

In the article, the magazine praises Fasel without hindrance.

“During his long career, Fasel consolidated his position in the union as a person who tried to avoid conflicts, smooth out sharp corners and maintain good relations with everyone. And he became a good friend to Russia. He never hid his warm attitude towards our country and still does not hesitate to acknowledge his love for the Russian people.” wrote.

The magazine also pointed out, to Fasel’s advantage, that the Swiss was “the only foreigner who openly opposed Russia’s removal from international tournaments.”

Kalervo Kummola and René Fasel worked together for a long time at IIHF. Recently, Kummola has excelled as a critic of Fasel’s views. Picture: Kalle Parkkinen

Championship strongly criticizes the statements of mainly Finnish hockey players, which state that it is best for Faselin to stay home this time.

“Apparently Fasel concluded that it was pointless to show up where he would not be welcome. This all already looks like some kind of crazy room.”

EVEN Fasel, who led the IIHF for 27 years and only resigned last year, has criticized the IIHF’s decision to exclude Russia and Belarus from international hockey.

Despite his status, Fasel has refused to condemn Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine.

“War cannot diminish my love for Russia. I love Russians. What is happening now has nothing to do with sports,” he said. La Liberte in March. “

