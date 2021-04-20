Hockey Roope Hintz first sought help, but then hit the opening goal himself – Dallas defeated Detroit in a winning shot

Roope Hintz cleared the powers 1 + 1, Miro Heiskanen two entry points.

Hockey In the NHL, the match between the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings was only decided in a winning shot. After a long battle, Dallas took the home win with 3-2 goals.

The goalkeeper of the match was opened by a Finnish striker playing in a Dallas shirt Roope Hintz, for which one entry point was also detached from the game.

Hintz did not hit the puck straight to the goal, but took a small inch break. In the post-match interview, Hintz was asked what he thought of the scoring situation.

“I first looked to see if there was anyone behind to feed, but when there was no board myself,” Hintz says.

Hintz’s teammate also helped in the goal Miro Heiskanen, who scored a total of two points from the match.

Finnish kits from Dallas Esa Lindell and Sami Vatanen as well as Detroit Valtteri Filppula were left without power points.

The Finnish company was also seen in the winning shot competition. Heiskanen shot past the goal. The flight of the Hintz puck, in turn, pushed the German hammer of Detroit Thomas Greiss.

The goal was decided by the Russian striker Dallas Denis Gurjanov, followed by Detroit Filip Hronek shot his own company past the network.

Nashville Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at home 5-2. The Finnish strikers in Nashville accumulated their points with the passing game. Erik Haula took one pass and Mikael Granlund two.

The Finnish world champion goalkeepers also faced the encounter between the Predators and the Blackhawks. Under 20s World Cup gold 2014 winner Nashville Hair Saros stopped 30 shots out of 32.

Men’s World Cup gold 2019 won in Chicago Kevin Lankinen in turn, rejected 17 of the 22 shots.

Saros worked hard on Nashville’s goal throughout the game. Lankinen, on the other hand, was on the ice for less than 41 minutes, the rest of the time with the Chicago goalkeeper on duty the Canadian goalkeeper Malcolm Subban.

Tampa Elsewhere, Bay Lightning also took a win over Carolina Hurricanes outside the actual playing time. The match ended in time for the Canadian striker Tampa Bay Yanni Gourden to a goal that winged the Florida team to a 3–2 victory.

The away team is playing Hurricanes Sebastian Aho as well as the first goal of his Carolina career over the weekend Jani Hakanpää were left without power points.

Another of the league’s Florida teams also took home the win. The encounter between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers, who flirted with Finnish names, ended in favor of cats 4–2.

The ranks of the Blue Jackets on the ice saw the Finns attacker Patrik Laine and defender Mikko Lehtonen. Laine had less than 19 minutes of playing time and Lehtonen less than 17 and a half minutes. Neither of the men took power points from the game.

The Panthers in their shirts, in turn, played Alexander Barkov, Juho Lammikko and Markus Nutivaara, but they also left the ice without power points. Barkov was on the ice for less than 22 minutes and Nutivaara for less than 21 minutes. For the pond, on the other hand, the playing time increased by only about 14 minutes.