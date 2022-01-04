Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Hockey Roman Rotenberg, the former co-owner of the Jokers, was named the head coach of SKA St. Petersburg

January 4, 2022
Rotenberg’s previous experience in coaching is very thin.

Hockey SKA St. Petersburg, who plays in KHL, has appointed a real surprise name as his head coach.

Belongs to the management level of the club Roman Rotenberg, 40, jumps behind the team ‘s bench without any significant coaching experience.

Rotenberg is known as a former co-owner of the Jokers. He has also served as Manager in Russian national teams.

Rotenberg will replace SKA as coach Valeri Braginin. He has succeeded Bragin as a coach in the past in 2020, when he was sidelined due to illness.

