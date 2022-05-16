Hockey Risto Talvio made an exciting press release 38 years ago – since then he has been the most important help of American hockey players in Finland

Risto Talvio from Eurajoki takes care of everything in the US hockey national team from helping with maintenance to doctor visits.

Tampere

When The national team of the United States will take part in the World Hockey Tournament in Finland, with one Finn working in the background with a fair probability.

Risto Talvio in 1984, a newspaper announcement called for volunteers for the World Championships for Men Under 20 to be played at the turn of the year.

A young man a few years older than the players at the time became the chosen liaison for the US team, from which, for example, a defender later rose to the star category. Brian Leetch.

Leetch, who played in that team as a minor for three years, ended his career in the spring of 2006, but this time Talvio from Eurajoki is with the team in the same positions.

In English title Talvio is a Team Host, and he has held those positions for the US team in all the races played in Finland since his inception: in addition to the men’s races, Talvio has participated in two women’s races and the 18- and 20-year-old races.

In addition, there have been enough positions for the youth national team tournaments that the United States has played in Finland.

The missions last as long as the team is on the ground. Team Host is organized by the Hockey Association in each tournament country.

“We will be at the airport when the team arrives. When we leave, we will take them to the field, ”Talvio says of the first and last task.

There is a lot of work in between that may not be visible to the average viewer, but is important for a smooth visit to the team. It’s a lot of delegating things.

If the U.S. team wants to change their meal time, Winter will be in touch with the hotel.

If you have to go to the hall earlier than planned, Talvio will call the traffic control and bus company nearby. For example, the team doctor receives information about the location of important places in the hall from Talvio.

Talvio usually arrives at the hall with the guardians well in advance of the team. The team arrives two hours before the start of the game.

For example, for Monday night’s Finland game, Talvio expects to arrive at the hall with service at noon when the match starts at 8:20 p.m.

“No team needs me on the bus when they come from the hotel to the hall. They just come and go. I help the guardians. ”

Risto Talvio praises the US players as very smart.

A few once in decades, Talvio’s help has been needed at hospital gigs as well. At the time, it was a minor injury that, however, required a hospital stay.

“I’ve been swinging players to the hospital for x-rays and eye patches as well as magnetic resonance imaging so the doctor can stay in the game. I have been supporting the player in the hospital. ”

Winter has not had to deal with problems outside the trough.

“Yes, some of those‘ swindlers ’have moved, but the population is an obedient and well-behaved gang. It’s easy to be with them. ”

In short supply In 40 years, communication has become easier, and it is also reflected in Talvio’s work. In the early days, communication was maintained by landline and fax, nowadays the mobile phone is carried all the time.

Talvio says that it is important to stay within reach, but on the other hand to be out of sight during, for example, in-team coach meetings.

“The need for help often comes suddenly. It’s important that you don’t get caught up there somewhere. ”

The thanks I received from Talvio say something about the well-kept work. Talvio won a bronze medal from the team for the 2013 Men’s World Championships and a gold medal for the 2014 under-18 Games.

In 2004, the youth gold-winning team commissioned Talvio an NHL championship ring in the style of a gold ring with diamonds.

“These are all in Rauma Ice Rink. There is a traditional space there, and they are on display there. Let me see what I would keep in the box on the desk. ”

About appreciation also says that Winter was asked to help in 2006 when the United States participated in the Olympic Hockey Tournament in Turin. There, the role was to help with maintenance as a “racket boy,” that is, to practically help carry the goods and take care of the other running things requested.

There are few tournaments in Finland. Although race weeks are busy, bread work is elsewhere.

“Standard work is at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, with a view to this year and a half. Then the retirement age begins, when it’s time to take part in tournaments if you’re still interested. ”

It may well be that interest is not running out. Talvio gives such a quick and clear answer to the question of what makes you excited about the task after the race.

“This is terribly nice. The team of volunteers they are dealing with is terribly like-minded: happy and brisk. There will be a sense of togetherness. When you get the spirit on, it’s really great. And these are not very common, however, it must be remembered. If it were once a month, it might start to get tired. ”

Finland will meet the United States on Monday at 8.20 pm. The match will be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere. MTV and C More Sport 1 will watch the match live.

Risto Talvio was also employed by the US team in 2011.

